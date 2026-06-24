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South Africa vs South Korea Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final World Cup Group A match
- Getty Images
Kick-off time
Game:
South Africa vs South Korea
Date:
25/06/26
Kick-off time:
03H00 SAST
Venue:
Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico.
- Getty Images Sport
How to watch South Africa vs South Korea - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.
SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.
OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
Both Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane are suspended for this match.
That will likely lead to a recall for Yaya Sithole despite his poor performance in the opening match against Mexico where he gave possession away for the host's first goal before receiving a straight red card in the second half.
South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Sithole, Adams, Maseko, Appollis, Rayners.
- Getty Images Sport
South Korea news & squad
Coach Hong Myung-bo has no injury or suspension worries coming into this game.
South Korea’s two leading stars, Heung-min Son and Lee Kang-in were both withdrawn early from the Mexico game even though the Korean's needed a goal.
However, both should start despite Son’s difficult time in front of goal in this tournament.
Lee was outstanding in the 2–1 victory over Czechia, and will operate with another Lee, Jae-sung, behind their talisman.
Hwang In-Beom, who scored in Matchday 1, will likely start alongside Birmingham City’s Paik Seung-Ho in midfield, while the defence will marshalled by Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-Jae.
South Korea Probable XI: S. Kim; H. Lee, M. Kim, G. Lee; Seol, I. Hwang, Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first ever match between South Africa (FIFA ranking: 61) and South Korea (FIFA Ranking: 24).
South Africa form (all competitions): D L D D L
South Korea form (all competitions): L W W W L
Opta's supercomputer views South Korea as the most likely victor in this match, with 56.2% of its 25,000 pre-match simulations resulting in a win that would see them progress from Group A and South Africa exit the tournament.
The next most likely result is a draw, at 23.5%, while a potentially momentous South Africa win occurred in 20.3% of simulations.
- Getty
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