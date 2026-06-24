Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Khuliso Mudau Heung-Min Son.(C)Getty Images
Steve Blues

South Africa vs South Korea Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final World Cup Group A match

South Africa vs Republic of Korea
World Cup
South Africa
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
K. Cupido
G. Kekana
Mexico
Czechia
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross
Premier Soccer League
A. Modiba
K. Mudau
I. Okon
S. Sithole
T. Zwane
O. Appollis
H. Son
M. Kim
K. Lee
I. Hwang
H. Hwang

All the details of the match between Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana and Hong Myung-bo's Taegeuk Warriors in both teams final Group A fixture. The Asian team need just a draw to be guaranteed a place in the Round of 32 whereas South Africa need all three points to progress.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • estadio monterrey Getty Images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    South Africa vs South Korea

    Date:

    25/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    03H00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico.

    • Advertisement
  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    How to watch South Africa vs South Korea - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.

    SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.


    OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.



  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    Both Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane are suspended for this match.

    That will likely lead to a recall for Yaya Sithole despite his poor performance in the opening match against Mexico where he gave possession away for the host's first goal before receiving a straight red card in the second half.

    South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Sithole, Adams, Maseko, Appollis, Rayners.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    South Korea news & squad

    Coach Hong Myung-bo has no injury or suspension worries coming into this game.

    South Korea’s two leading stars, Heung-min Son and Lee Kang-in were both withdrawn early from the Mexico game even though the Korean's needed a goal.

    However, both should start despite Son’s difficult time in front of goal in this tournament.

    Lee was outstanding in the 2–1 victory over Czechia, and will operate with another Lee, Jae-sung, behind their talisman.

    Hwang In-Beom, who scored in Matchday 1, will likely start alongside Birmingham City’s Paik Seung-Ho in midfield, while the defence will marshalled by Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-Jae.

    South Korea Probable XI: S. Kim; H. Lee, M. Kim, G. Lee; Seol, I. Hwang, Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.


  • South Africa vs South Korea Predictions

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first ever match between South Africa (FIFA ranking: 61) and South Korea (FIFA Ranking: 24).

    South Africa form (all competitions): D L D D L

    South Korea form (all competitions): L W W W L

    Opta's supercomputer views South Korea as the most likely victor in this match, with 56.2% of its 25,000 pre-match simulations resulting in a win that would see them progress from Group A and South Africa exit the tournament.

    The next most likely result is a draw, at 23.5%, while a potentially momentous South Africa win occurred in 20.3% of simulations.


  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026Getty

    Dive deeper

World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR