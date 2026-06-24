South Africa vs South Korea Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final World Cup Group A match

Coach Hong Myung-bo has no injury or suspension worries coming into this game.

South Korea’s two leading stars, Heung-min Son and Lee Kang-in were both withdrawn early from the Mexico game even though the Korean's needed a goal.

However, both should start despite Son’s difficult time in front of goal in this tournament.

Lee was outstanding in the 2–1 victory over Czechia, and will operate with another Lee, Jae-sung, behind their talisman.

Hwang In-Beom, who scored in Matchday 1, will likely start alongside Birmingham City’s Paik Seung-Ho in midfield, while the defence will marshalled by Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-Jae.

South Korea Probable XI: S. Kim; H. Lee, M. Kim, G. Lee; Seol, I. Hwang, Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.



