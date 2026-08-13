South Africa vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoff Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's chance to reach the Inter-Confederation playoffs
Match information
Game:
Morocco vs South Africa
Date:
13/08/26
Kick-off time:
22:00 SAST
Venue:
Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.
How to watch South Africa vs Nigeria - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app or SABC Plus
SuperSport Channel 205 or SABC 2
You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.
South Africa squad news
“We came here with an objective to qualify for the World Cup, and we would have liked to qualify the first time given the first opportunity, but things didn’t go our way," captain Refiloe Jane said ahead of facing the Super Falcons.
“We keep our heads up high, we have another opportunity to do so, so our focus is on the next match, to try and give it our all to continue on this journey.
"The rivalry against Nigeria goes back over the years. We just have to believe and put in the work, and we have shown in the past that we can do it,” she concluded.
South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Gamede, Kgatlana.
Nigeria squad news
“It’s always tough against them," star striker Asisat Oshoala told the media.
"They’re a footballing nation as well,” Oshoala said.
She described the two teams as “two wounded lions” and expects both to fight relentlessly for the opportunity to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
"Mentally, we’re ready to go out there to fight and also to correct our mistakes against Cameroon,” she added.
Nigeria Possible XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Oladipo, Demehin, Echegini, Abiodun, Ucheibe, Payne, Oshoala, Ajibade.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
The two women’s football giants last met at the previous edition of the WAFCON, with the Super Falcons winning the clash en route to lifting their 10th continental title.
Both will be disappointed with crashing out at the 2026 WAFCON quarterfinal stage and missing out on automatic World Cup qualification.
South Africa form: L W D L D
Nigeria form: L W W L W
Recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
22/07/25
Nigeria 2-1 South Africa
WAFCON
09/04/24
Nigeria 1-0 South Africa (aggregate)
Olympic Qualifying
- Backpage
Dive deeper
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