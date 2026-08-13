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South Africa vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoff Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's chance to reach the Inter-Confederation playoffs

South Africa
Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
K. Swart
T. Kgatlana
H. Magaia
A. Oshoala
J. Madugu

GOAL brings you all the available details on the play off game between Banyana Banyana and the Super Falcons at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. Lose and the dream is over but the winner will progress to the Inter-Confederation playoffs where one last qualification chance awaits.

  • Moulay Rachid Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    Morocco vs South Africa

    Date:

    13/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    22:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.


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  • How to watch South Africa vs Nigeria - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app or SABC Plus

    SuperSport Channel 205 or SABC 2


    You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.


  • South Africa squad news

    “We came here with an objective to qualify for the World Cup, and we would have liked to qualify the first time given the first opportunity, but things didn’t go our way," captain Refiloe Jane said ahead of facing the Super Falcons.

    “We keep our heads up high, we have another opportunity to do so, so our focus is on the next match, to try and give it our all to continue on this journey.

    "The rivalry against Nigeria goes back over the years. We just have to believe and put in the work, and we have shown in the past that we can do it,” she concluded.

    South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Gamede, Kgatlana.



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  • Nigeria squad news

    “It’s always tough against them," star striker Asisat Oshoala told the media.

    "They’re a footballing nation as well,” Oshoala said.

    She described the two teams as “two wounded lions” and expects both to fight relentlessly for the opportunity to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

    "Mentally, we’re ready to go out there to fight and also to correct our mistakes against Cameroon,” she added.

    Nigeria Possible XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Oladipo, Demehin, Echegini, Abiodun, Ucheibe, Payne, Oshoala, Ajibade.



  • Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala celebrates goal vs TunisiaBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The two women’s football giants last met at the previous edition of the WAFCON, with the Super Falcons winning the clash en route to lifting their 10th continental title.

    Both will be disappointed with crashing out at the 2026 WAFCON quarterfinal stage and missing out on automatic World Cup qualification.

    South Africa form: L W D L D

    Nigeria form: L W W L W

    Recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    22/07/25

    Nigeria 2-1 South Africa

    WAFCON

    09/04/24

    Nigeria 1-0 South Africa (aggregate)

    Olympic Qualifying


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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