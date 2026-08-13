South Africa vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoff Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's chance to reach the Inter-Confederation playoffs

“We came here with an objective to qualify for the World Cup, and we would have liked to qualify the first time given the first opportunity, but things didn’t go our way," captain Refiloe Jane said ahead of facing the Super Falcons.

“We keep our heads up high, we have another opportunity to do so, so our focus is on the next match, to try and give it our all to continue on this journey.

"The rivalry against Nigeria goes back over the years. We just have to believe and put in the work, and we have shown in the past that we can do it,” she concluded.

South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Gamede, Kgatlana.







