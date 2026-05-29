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South Africa vs Nicaragua Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup farewell international friendly

South Africa vs Nicaragua
World Cup
Premier Soccer League
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
K. Cupido
G. Kekana
South Africa
Nicaragua
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross

Here are all the details of the friendly match between Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana and Juan Cruz Real's La Azul y Blanco. There is a 71-place gap in the FIFA World Rankings between the teams but expect the home side to be heavily rotated and the Central American side to be out to impress their new coach.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    South Africa vs Nicaragua

    Date:

    29/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    18H00

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch South Africa vs Nicaragua - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus

    SABC 3


    OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.



  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    Hugo Broos finalised his 26-man World Cup squad on Wednesday which sparked off spirited debate on those selected and those left at home.

    With Mamelodi Sundowns having competed in the CAF Champions League final on Sunday night, expect lots of rotations as Broos gets to rest those players after a hectic schedule over the month of May.

    South Africa Probable XI: Chaine, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Cross, Sithole, Mbatha, Hlongwane, Mofokeng, Moremi, Foster.





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  • Nicaragua news & squad

    Nicaragua are ranked 131 in the FIFA rankings and arrive at the start of a new era under manager Juan Cruz Real after a pretty disastrous World Cup qualifying saw them finish bottom of their group (P6 W1 D1 L4) with a goal difference of minus eight.

    Nicagargua Probable XI: Lopez, Rivera, Cano, E. Martinez, Velasquez, Moncada, Montes, Coronel, Castillo, J. Martinez; Garcia.



  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 40-ZAF-CMRAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations and comes at a time when both are struggling for form.

    South Africa form (all competitions): W L W L D L

    Nicaragua form (all competitions): L L L W L L

    It is Hugo Broos's side who need the morale-boost of a good win ahead of their World Cup journey after they have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

    Bafana Bafana did reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, but were eliminated 2-1 to Cameroon.

    Then, in back-to-back friendlies with Panama in March, they failed to win either fixture, picking up a 1-1 draw in Durban, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Cape Town.

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