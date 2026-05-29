South Africa vs Nicaragua Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup farewell international friendly

This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations and comes at a time when both are struggling for form.

South Africa form (all competitions): W L W L D L

Nicaragua form (all competitions): L L L W L L

It is Hugo Broos's side who need the morale-boost of a good win ahead of their World Cup journey after they have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

Bafana Bafana did reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, but were eliminated 2-1 to Cameroon.

Then, in back-to-back friendlies with Panama in March, they failed to win either fixture, picking up a 1-1 draw in Durban, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Cape Town.