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South Africa vs Nicaragua Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup farewell international friendly
- Courtesy
Kick-off time
Game:
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Date:
29/05/26
Kick-off time:
18H00
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch South Africa vs Nicaragua - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 3
OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
Hugo Broos finalised his 26-man World Cup squad on Wednesday which sparked off spirited debate on those selected and those left at home.
With Mamelodi Sundowns having competed in the CAF Champions League final on Sunday night, expect lots of rotations as Broos gets to rest those players after a hectic schedule over the month of May.
South Africa Probable XI: Chaine, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Cross, Sithole, Mbatha, Hlongwane, Mofokeng, Moremi, Foster.
Nicaragua news & squad
Nicaragua are ranked 131 in the FIFA rankings and arrive at the start of a new era under manager Juan Cruz Real after a pretty disastrous World Cup qualifying saw them finish bottom of their group (P6 W1 D1 L4) with a goal difference of minus eight.
Nicagargua Probable XI: Lopez, Rivera, Cano, E. Martinez, Velasquez, Moncada, Montes, Coronel, Castillo, J. Martinez; Garcia.
- AFP
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations and comes at a time when both are struggling for form.
South Africa form (all competitions): W L W L D L
Nicaragua form (all competitions): L L L W L L
It is Hugo Broos's side who need the morale-boost of a good win ahead of their World Cup journey after they have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.
Bafana Bafana did reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, but were eliminated 2-1 to Cameroon.
Then, in back-to-back friendlies with Panama in March, they failed to win either fixture, picking up a 1-1 draw in Durban, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Cape Town.
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