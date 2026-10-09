South Africa vs Madagascar Olympic Qualifying Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's journey to Los Angeles 2028

Ellis has promised her side will not underestimate Madagascar depite having a 100% record against the island nation.

“We are a team that never underestimates any opponent. The rankings do not mean anything. It is 11 versus 11, and if you do not take the game seriously, before you know it, you are chasing the game.

"So, we will take the game really seriously. We have never, ever underestimated an opponent. We played them twice before, in 2018 and 2019. We know that we can beat them, but that means nothing,” Ellis said.







