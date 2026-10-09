South Africa vs Madagascar Olympic Qualifying Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's journey to Los Angeles 2028
Match information
Game:
Madagascar vs South Africa
Date:
09/10/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.
How to watch Madagascar vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 1
South Africa squad news
Coach Desiree Ellis has kept the faith in experience with her latest Banyana squad announcement, but did bring in younger aged players to begin integrating them into the squad.
Sinegugu Zondi, Cimone Sauls, in-form striker Siyamthanda Qashani and talented midfielder Bonolo Mokoma have been brought into the mix. Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Lebo Ramalepe, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Sibulele Holweni, Nthabiseng Majiya and Asanda Hadebe were omitted.
Madagascar squad news
Ellis has promised her side will not underestimate Madagascar depite having a 100% record against the island nation.
“We are a team that never underestimates any opponent. The rankings do not mean anything. It is 11 versus 11, and if you do not take the game seriously, before you know it, you are chasing the game.
"So, we will take the game really seriously. We have never, ever underestimated an opponent. We played them twice before, in 2018 and 2019. We know that we can beat them, but that means nothing,” Ellis said.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
The road to the Olympics in Los Angeles is a long one, with the final two African Olympic places only to be decided in the fifth and final qualifying round in November and December 2027.
Banyana Banyana were seeded directly into the second round of the competition and meet a Madagascar side that reached this stage after beating South Sudan 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round.
South Africa form: W L W D L
Madagascar form: W D L W D
These two teams have played against each other three times in total with Banyana winning all three and outscoring Madagascar by 10 goals to two.
Recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
10/07/235
South Africa 3-1 Madagascar
COSAFA Women's Cup
05/08/19
South Africa 3-0 Madagascar
COSAFA Women's Cup
- Backpage
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting