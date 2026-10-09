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South Africa vs Madagascar Olympic Qualifying Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's journey to Los Angeles 2028

South Africa
Madagascar
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
K. Swart
T. Kgatlana
H. Magaia

GOAL brings you all the available details on the first-leg qualifying game between Banyana Banyana and Barea Ladies at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Desiree Ellis' team will be looking to stamp their authority early as they seek to return to the quadrennial games after missing out on the last two editions.

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  • Match information

    Game:

    Madagascar vs South Africa

    Date:

    09/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.



  • TV Camera clean

    How to watch Madagascar vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus

    SABC 1


  • South Africa squad news

    Coach Desiree Ellis has kept the faith in experience with her latest Banyana squad announcement, but did bring in younger aged players to begin integrating them into the squad.

    Sinegugu Zondi, Cimone Sauls, in-form striker Siyamthanda Qashani and talented midfielder Bonolo Mokoma have been brought into the mix. Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Lebo Ramalepe, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Sibulele Holweni, Nthabiseng Majiya and Asanda Hadebe were omitted.



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  • Madagascar squad news

    Ellis has promised her side will not underestimate Madagascar depite having a 100% record against the island nation.

    “We are a team that never underestimates any opponent. The rankings do not mean anything. It is 11 versus 11, and if you do not take the game seriously, before you know it, you are chasing the game.

    "So, we will take the game really seriously. We have never, ever underestimated an opponent. We played them twice before, in 2018 and 2019. We know that we can beat them, but that means nothing,” Ellis said.



  • South Africa Banyana Banyana WAFCON team photoBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The road to the Olympics in Los Angeles is a long one, with the final two African Olympic places only to be decided in the fifth and final qualifying round in November and December 2027.

    Banyana Banyana were seeded directly into the second round of the competition and meet a Madagascar side that reached this stage after beating South Sudan 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

    South Africa form: W L W D L

    Madagascar form: W D L W D

    These two teams have played against each other three times in total with Banyana winning all three and outscoring Madagascar by 10 goals to two.

    Recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    10/07/235

    South Africa 3-1 Madagascar

    COSAFA Women's Cup

    05/08/19

    South Africa 3-0 Madagascar

    COSAFA Women's Cup


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

    Dive deeper

    * Banyana Banyana team page

    * Women's Africa Cup of Nations

    * FIFA Women's World Cup

    * GOAL South Africa FB page