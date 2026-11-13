Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Pitso Mosimane Bafana Bafana Benni McCarthy Kenya GFXBackpagepix
Steve Blues

South Africa vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, teams form and predictions

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa vs Kenya
South Africa
Kenya
P. Mosimane
Premier Soccer League
Y. Mbuthuma
R. Mofokeng
O. Makhanya
T. Maseko
P. Dithejane
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
O. Appollis
Kenya vs South Africa
L. Foster
M. Mbokazi
B. McCarthy

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Pitso Mosimane's Bafana take on Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. This is the first match of two crucial qualifying games between them same opponents.

Next matches
RSA

RSA

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

13 Nov 2026

KEN

KEN

KEN

KEN

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

RSA

RSA

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Orlando StadiumGallo

    Match information

    Competition:

    Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

    Game:

    Bafana Bafana vs Kenya

    Date:

    13/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    18:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

  • bafana Bafana celebrateBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa: W W W L W

    Pitso Mosimane has the perfect record since he took over from Hugo Broos, three games have brought three wins with eight goals scored and only one conceded.

    Kenya: D L L W L

    The Harambee Stars' qualifying campaign has not gone to plan for Benni McCarthy. One point (a 0-0 draw with neighbours Rwanda last time out) from their three matches would not see them challenging for qualification if it weren't for their automatic qualification through being one of the hosts.

    Head to head

    These teams have met each other four times in the last 30 years with Bafana winning three and Kenya managing a win, on penalties, in the 2002 Castle Lager Cup.

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    16/10/12

    Kenya 1-2 Bafana

    Friendly

    09/02/11

    Bafana 2-0 Kenya

    Friendly

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 56%

    Draw: 29%

    Away win: 15%

    Click here for Betting Predictions

  • Bafana Bafana news

    Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was cautious of underestimating Benni McCarthy's Kenya in light of their recent results.

    “If a player or a coach’s future depends on a game, you’ve got to be very, very careful of that because sometimes the players play for him and you can get the biggest surprise you can ever have,” Mosimane told the media.

    “So be very careful of playing an emotional team and especially when they have nothing to lose,” he continued.

    “You’ve got to also respect that Benni is a good coach. Benni was coach at Manchester United, a dream that any coach in South Africa wished to have. He coached [Cristiano] Ronaldo, excuse me. You’ve got to respect the level at which he has coached, and you’ve got to respect the level at which he has played,” Mosimane explained.

    “I don’t live in the space of complacency because I’ve lost many, many games to teams that in my career were bottom of the log or so-called minnows, or no one ever saw them coming. So you’ve got to respect it,” he concluded.

    Bafana Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mofokeng, Dithejane, Foster.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Kenya news

    Ahead of the game, Kenya coach Benni McCarthy admitted to 'mixed emotions' as he returned to Orlando Arena.

    “Now I am on the other side of the dugout and I am against everything that I’ve helped build to where it is now, so yeah, it’s a little bit mixed emotions,” McCarthy said..

    “It’s a proud moment, because I am still representing my country — even though I am the head coach for the opposition team ... I want the best for my country but I am definitely not going to make it easy for them,” McCarthy explained.

    “[I have] mixed emotions, to be honest, because I go home to where my roots are. I go home to a place I called home once upon a time, Orlando Stadium. I go home to adoring fans that always cheered, always supported, no matter what, and I have always had unbelievable moments in front of them,” he stated.

    Kenya Possible XI: Omondi, Onyango, Harper, Odhiambo, Owino, Ochieng, Okwaro, Bajaber, Olunga, Ogam, Obiero.

  • Bafana Bafana FansBackpage

    How to watch Bafana vs Kenya - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus/DSTV app

    SABC 3/SuperSport 202

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Puso Dithejane, Bafana Bafana.Backpage

    Dive deeper

    * Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

    * Bafana team page

    * Kenya team page

    * Bafana vs Kenya live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

Next matches
RSA

RSA

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

13 Nov 2026

KEN

KEN

KEN

KEN

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

RSA

RSA