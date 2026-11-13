South Africa vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, teams form and predictions

South Africa: W W W L W

Pitso Mosimane has the perfect record since he took over from Hugo Broos, three games have brought three wins with eight goals scored and only one conceded.

Kenya: D L L W L

The Harambee Stars' qualifying campaign has not gone to plan for Benni McCarthy. One point (a 0-0 draw with neighbours Rwanda last time out) from their three matches would not see them challenging for qualification if it weren't for their automatic qualification through being one of the hosts.

Head to head

These teams have met each other four times in the last 30 years with Bafana winning three and Kenya managing a win, on penalties, in the 2002 Castle Lager Cup.

Date Score Competition 16/10/12 Kenya 1-2 Bafana Friendly 09/02/11 Bafana 2-0 Kenya Friendly

GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 56%

Draw: 29%

Away win: 15%

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