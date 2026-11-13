South Africa vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, teams form and predictions
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Match information
Competition:
Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying
Game:
Bafana Bafana vs Kenya
Date:
13/10/26
Kick-off time:
18:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
South Africa: W W W L W
Pitso Mosimane has the perfect record since he took over from Hugo Broos, three games have brought three wins with eight goals scored and only one conceded.
Kenya: D L L W L
The Harambee Stars' qualifying campaign has not gone to plan for Benni McCarthy. One point (a 0-0 draw with neighbours Rwanda last time out) from their three matches would not see them challenging for qualification if it weren't for their automatic qualification through being one of the hosts.
Head to head
These teams have met each other four times in the last 30 years with Bafana winning three and Kenya managing a win, on penalties, in the 2002 Castle Lager Cup.
Date
Score
Competition
16/10/12
Kenya 1-2 Bafana
Friendly
09/02/11
Bafana 2-0 Kenya
Friendly
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 56%
Draw: 29%
Away win: 15%
Bafana Bafana news
Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was cautious of underestimating Benni McCarthy's Kenya in light of their recent results.
“If a player or a coach’s future depends on a game, you’ve got to be very, very careful of that because sometimes the players play for him and you can get the biggest surprise you can ever have,” Mosimane told the media.
“So be very careful of playing an emotional team and especially when they have nothing to lose,” he continued.
“You’ve got to also respect that Benni is a good coach. Benni was coach at Manchester United, a dream that any coach in South Africa wished to have. He coached [Cristiano] Ronaldo, excuse me. You’ve got to respect the level at which he has coached, and you’ve got to respect the level at which he has played,” Mosimane explained.
“I don’t live in the space of complacency because I’ve lost many, many games to teams that in my career were bottom of the log or so-called minnows, or no one ever saw them coming. So you’ve got to respect it,” he concluded.
Bafana Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mofokeng, Dithejane, Foster.
Kenya news
Ahead of the game, Kenya coach Benni McCarthy admitted to 'mixed emotions' as he returned to Orlando Arena.
“Now I am on the other side of the dugout and I am against everything that I’ve helped build to where it is now, so yeah, it’s a little bit mixed emotions,” McCarthy said..
“It’s a proud moment, because I am still representing my country — even though I am the head coach for the opposition team ... I want the best for my country but I am definitely not going to make it easy for them,” McCarthy explained.
“[I have] mixed emotions, to be honest, because I go home to where my roots are. I go home to a place I called home once upon a time, Orlando Stadium. I go home to adoring fans that always cheered, always supported, no matter what, and I have always had unbelievable moments in front of them,” he stated.
Kenya Possible XI: Omondi, Onyango, Harper, Odhiambo, Owino, Ochieng, Okwaro, Bajaber, Olunga, Ogam, Obiero.
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How to watch Bafana vs Kenya - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus/DSTV app
SABC 3/SuperSport 202
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