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South Africa vs Ivory Coast WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's crucial Group B fixture

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
Ivory Coast
I. Konan
R. Elloh
N. Ouedraogo

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations game between Banyana Banyana and The Lady Elephants at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. This is a must-win match for Desire Ellis' team after their shock 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in their opening fixture.

  • Moulay Rachid Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    South Africa vs Ivory Coast

    Date:

    31/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.


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  • How to watch South Africa vs Ivory Coast - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app, SABC Plus

    Supersport Channel 205, SABC 3


    You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.

  • South Africa squad news

    Banyana Banyana started with seven players aged 30 or older in their 2-1 defeat to Tanzania and coach Desire Ellis will likely need to blend in some of her more youthful squad members to get the result against an Ivory Coast team riding high after their opening 4-1 thrashing of Burkina Faso.

    Robyn Moodaly-Salgado is an injury doubt after she received a knock and was taken off at halftime against Tanzania.

    “The is pressure on us, because Ivory Coast won their game," said Banyana Banyana defender Karabo Dhlamini.

    "So they have momentum and we still have to fix ourselves. So, the pressure is on us because we can’t drop any more points.”

    “We know that it will not be an easy game against Ivory Coast. But we will try our best to make sure we win the Ivory Coast game.

    "It won’t be easy because teams on the continent have improved, and we also need to improve.”

    Possible South Africa XI: Dlamini, Ramalepe, Dhlamini, Mbane, Gamede, Moodaly-Salgado, Jane, Motlhalo, Cesane, Kgatlana, Magaia.




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  • Ivory Coast squad news

    Confidence is riding high after Reynald Pedros’ side put four past Burkina Faso with Ines Konan getting a brace, Rebecca Elloh scoring from the penalty spot and Nsira Ouedraogo adding the fourth.

    However, the red card shown to Mariam Diakite during that match means the defender is suspended for the match against Banyana.

    Possible Ivory Coast XI: Aramatou, Aboa Kachi, Anastasie, Amon Rebecca, Kakounan, Ouedraogo N, Kouassi, Diallo, Konan, Habibou Ouedraogo, Elloh.




  • Banyana Banyana, July 2025Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa form: L W L W W

    Ivory Coast form: W W L D W

    Previous meetings:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/07/14

    South Africa 2-1 Ivory Coast

    WAFCON


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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