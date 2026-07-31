South Africa vs Ivory Coast WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's crucial Group B fixture

Banyana Banyana started with seven players aged 30 or older in their 2-1 defeat to Tanzania and coach Desire Ellis will likely need to blend in some of her more youthful squad members to get the result against an Ivory Coast team riding high after their opening 4-1 thrashing of Burkina Faso.

Robyn Moodaly-Salgado is an injury doubt after she received a knock and was taken off at halftime against Tanzania.

“The is pressure on us, because Ivory Coast won their game," said Banyana Banyana defender Karabo Dhlamini.

"So they have momentum and we still have to fix ourselves. So, the pressure is on us because we can’t drop any more points.”

“We know that it will not be an easy game against Ivory Coast. But we will try our best to make sure we win the Ivory Coast game.

"It won’t be easy because teams on the continent have improved, and we also need to improve.”

Possible South Africa XI: Dlamini, Ramalepe, Dhlamini, Mbane, Gamede, Moodaly-Salgado, Jane, Motlhalo, Cesane, Kgatlana, Magaia.











