South Africa vs Guinea AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions
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Match information
Game:
Bafana Bafana vs Guinea
Date:
26/09/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
South Africa: L W D L W
Bafana endured a poor run of form into the World Cup in North America where they defied expectations to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever by beating South Korea and drawing with Czechia after their tournament opening defeat to Mexico.
Since they were knocked out by Canada they have said goodbye to coach Hugo Broos and started a new era under Pitso Mosimane.
Guinea: L L D D W
Guinea head to Soweto not having won any of their last four matches, drawing with Niger and Togo either side of defeats to Benin and Northern Ireland in friendlies played between November and June. Their last win came against Mozambique in October 2025 during their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.
Head to head
These teams have met each other four times in the past with Bafana winning only once, in their most recent encounter, drawing once and losing twice. .
Date
Score
Competition
11/08/25
Bafana 2-1 Guinea
CHAN
25/03/25
Bafana 0-0 Guinea
Friendly
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 47%
Draw: 45%
Away win: 8%
Bafana Bafana squad news
Pitso Mosimane has a long injury list to counter as Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo) and Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs) have all been ruled out.
Bafana possible XI: Williams, Kabini, Makhanya, Okon, Sebelebele, Sithole, Mokoena, Mofokeng, Appollis, Dithejane, Mbuthuma.
Guinea squad news
Coach Paulo Duarte has revealed his squad has been hampered by visa issues and players declining their call-ups for this window, including former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.
“Today, we have enormous problems because of the visa,” Duarte said.
“It is unacceptable for me as national coach that, to this day, Guinea does not have a service passport for our players.”
The coach has, however, assembled a decent enough squad on paper with Celta Vigo's Ilaix Moriba earning a recall, alongside Madiou Keita and Saidou Sow.
Defender Aboubacar Keita, who plays for Swedish 2nd division champions Kalmar FF, is in line to make his debut after a first ever senior call-up.
Guinea Possible XI: Sylla, Sylla, Konaté, Soumah, Fofana, Moriba, Diabaté, Camara, Cissé, Traore, Guirassy.
- GOAL
How to watch Bafana vs Guinea - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 1
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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Dive deeper
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