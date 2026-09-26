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Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
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South Africa vs Guinea AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa vs Guinea
P. Mosimane
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
South Africa
Guinea
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Y. Mbuthuma
S. Guirassy
P. Duarte
R. Mofokeng
O. Makhanya
T. Maseko
P. Dithejane
T. Mokoena
T. Zwane
R. Williams
O. Appollis

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Bafana Bafana take on the Syli National at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. This is the first match of the qualifying campaign and Pitso Mosimane's first game of his second stint as national team head coach.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Bafana Bafana vs Guinea

    Date:

    26/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • South Africa v Guinea CHANBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa: L W D L W

    Bafana endured a poor run of form into the World Cup in North America where they defied expectations to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever by beating South Korea and drawing with Czechia after their tournament opening defeat to Mexico.

    Since they were knocked out by Canada they have said goodbye to coach Hugo Broos and started a new era under Pitso Mosimane.

    Guinea: L L D D W

    Guinea head to Soweto not having won any of their last four matches, drawing with Niger and Togo either side of defeats to Benin and Northern Ireland in friendlies played between November and June. Their last win came against Mozambique in October 2025 during their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

    Head to head

    These teams have met each other four times in the past with Bafana winning only once, in their most recent encounter, drawing once and losing twice. .

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/08/25

    Bafana 2-1 Guinea

    CHAN

    25/03/25

    Bafana 0-0 Guinea

    Friendly


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 47%

    Draw: 45%

    Away win: 8%

  • Bafana Bafana squad news

    Pitso Mosimane has a long injury list to counter as Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo) and Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs) have all been ruled out.

    Bafana possible XI: Williams, Kabini, Makhanya, Okon, Sebelebele, Sithole, Mokoena, Mofokeng, Appollis, Dithejane, Mbuthuma.



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  • Guinea squad news

    Coach Paulo Duarte has revealed his squad has been hampered by visa issues and players declining their call-ups for this window, including former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

    “Today, we have enormous problems because of the visa,” Duarte said.

    “It is unacceptable for me as national coach that, to this day, Guinea does not have a service passport for our players.”

    The coach has, however, assembled a decent enough squad on paper with Celta Vigo's Ilaix Moriba earning a recall, alongside Madiou Keita and Saidou Sow.

    Defender Aboubacar Keita, who plays for Swedish 2nd division champions Kalmar FF, is in line to make his debut after a first ever senior call-up.

    Guinea Possible XI: Sylla, Sylla, Konaté, Soumah, Fofana, Moriba, Diabaté, Camara, Cissé, Traore, Guirassy.



  • Bafana Bafana fans, Mbombela StadiumGOAL

    How to watch Bafana vs Guinea - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus

    SABC 1


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI