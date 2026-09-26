South Africa vs Guinea AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions

South Africa: L W D L W

Bafana endured a poor run of form into the World Cup in North America where they defied expectations to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever by beating South Korea and drawing with Czechia after their tournament opening defeat to Mexico.

Since they were knocked out by Canada they have said goodbye to coach Hugo Broos and started a new era under Pitso Mosimane.

Guinea: L L D D W

Guinea head to Soweto not having won any of their last four matches, drawing with Niger and Togo either side of defeats to Benin and Northern Ireland in friendlies played between November and June. Their last win came against Mozambique in October 2025 during their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Head to head

These teams have met each other four times in the past with Bafana winning only once, in their most recent encounter, drawing once and losing twice. .

Date Score Competition 11/08/25 Bafana 2-1 Guinea CHAN 25/03/25 Bafana 0-0 Guinea Friendly





GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 47%

Draw: 45%

Away win: 8%