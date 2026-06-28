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South Africa vs Canada Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 knockout FIFA World Cup match
- (C)Getty Images
Kick-off time
Game:
South Africa vs Canada
Date:
28/06/26
Kick-off time:
21H00
Venue:
Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA.
- Getty Images
How to watch South Africa vs Canada - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.
SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.
OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
South Africa's appeal against Themba Zwane's three match ban. was unsuccessful so the 36-year-old is unavailable for this one.
In the good news column is Teboho Mokoena has served his one match ban for accumulation of yellow cards in the first two group matches so he will no doubt return to the starting XI.
South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa.
Canada news & squad
Canada coach Jesse Marsch has been unable to play his side's biggest star, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who was injured in their Champions League semi-final thriller against PSG in April.
But Davies is reportedly fit again and expected to make his long awaited tournament debut against South Africa.
Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone is out of contention after sustaining a broken leg in the 6-0 victory over Qatar.
Canada Probable XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Davies, Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar, David, Larin.
- (C)Getty Images
Head-to-head and recent form
Canada and South Africa have met just once at senior level in an international friendly on November 20, 2007, which South Africa won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Teko Modise.
Canada are aggressive starters to games and South Africa conceded in the sixth minute against Czechia and the ninth against Mexico before stabilising.
If Bafana can weather the early storm and settle into their shape they will be difficult to break down, and the low-block they can deploy from a solid defensive position has frustrated far better attacks than the one they will face on Sunday.
South Africa current form (all competitions): W D L D W
Canada current form (all competitions): L W D D D
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