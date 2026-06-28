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Steve Blues

South Africa vs Canada Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 knockout FIFA World Cup match

World Cup
South Africa vs Canada
South Africa
R. Williams
Canada
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross
Premier Soccer League
A. Modiba
K. Mudau
I. Okon
S. Sithole
T. Zwane
O. Appollis
A. Davies
T. Maseko
T. Buchanan
J. David
I. Kone
N. Saliba
C. Larin

All the details of the historic match between Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana and Jesse Marsch's Canucks in Los Angeles, USA. Both sides reached the knockout stages for the first time ever having come second in their respective groups with identical records of P3 W1 D1 L1. The North American side did, however, enjoy a far superior goal difference of +5 (to SA's -1) thanks to their 6-0 drubbing of Qatar.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Los Angeles Stadium(C)Getty Images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    South Africa vs Canada

    Date:

    28/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00

    Venue:

    Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA.

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  • South Africa CanadaGetty Images

    How to watch South Africa vs Canada - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.

    SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.


    OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.



  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    South Africa's appeal against Themba Zwane's three match ban. was unsuccessful so the 36-year-old is unavailable for this one.

    In the good news column is Teboho Mokoena has served his one match ban for accumulation of yellow cards in the first two group matches so he will no doubt return to the starting XI.

    South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa.



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  • Canada news & squad

    Canada coach Jesse Marsch has been unable to play his side's biggest star, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who was injured in their Champions League semi-final thriller against PSG in April.

    But Davies is reportedly fit again and expected to make his long awaited tournament debut against South Africa.

    Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone is out of contention after sustaining a broken leg in the 6-0 victory over Qatar.

    Canada Probable XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Davies, Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar, David, Larin.



  • South Africa Canada(C)Getty Images

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Canada and South Africa have met just once at senior level in an international friendly on November 20, 2007, which South Africa won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Teko Modise.

    Canada are aggressive starters to games and South Africa conceded in the sixth minute against Czechia and the ninth against Mexico before stabilising.

    If Bafana can weather the early storm and settle into their shape they will be difficult to break down, and the low-block they can deploy from a solid defensive position has frustrated far better attacks than the one they will face on Sunday.

    South Africa current form (all competitions): W D L D W

    Canada current form (all competitions): L W D D D


  • South Africa vs Canada Predictions

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South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Canada crest
Canada
CAN