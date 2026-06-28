South Africa vs Canada Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 knockout FIFA World Cup match

South Africa's appeal against Themba Zwane's three match ban. was unsuccessful so the 36-year-old is unavailable for this one.

In the good news column is Teboho Mokoena has served his one match ban for accumulation of yellow cards in the first two group matches so he will no doubt return to the starting XI.

South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa.







