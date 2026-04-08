South Africa put in a tough Africa Cup of Nations group alongside former champions in a bid to get World Cup ticket
The big test
The South Africa U17 national team has been placed in a tough Group D at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco.
Amajimbos will have to deal with two-time champions Ghana and one-time winners Senegal alongside Algeria for the knockout ticket.
Who are the defending champions?
Morocco beat Mali in the last edition to be crowned; it is the only U17 AFCON crown they have lifted and they will be aiming to defend it on home soil.
But they will have to get past Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia from Group A to make the knockout phase of the biennial competition.
U17 AFCON Groups in full
Have a look at how the 16 nations on the continent were pooled, with the first two getting an automatic ticket for the quarter-finals.
Group A: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia
Group B: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo
Group C: Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique
Group D: Senegal, South Africa, Ghana, Algeria
When are the dates of the competition?
The competition will be played from May 13 to June 2, with players born on or after January 1, 2009, eligible to compete.
The top 10 teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2026 U17 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar this November.