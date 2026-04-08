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Seth Willis

South Africa put in a tough Africa Cup of Nations group alongside former champions in a bid to get World Cup ticket

Premier Soccer League
South Africa
South Africa U17
Africa U17 Cup of Nations

Mzansi will be aiming to continue their good run in football when they compete with the best on the continent, hoping to get a chance to showcase their talent globally. However, they have a tough pool where they will have to negotiate their knockout spot before dreaming of going all the way.

  • The big test

    The South Africa U17 national team has been placed in a tough Group D at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco.

    Amajimbos will have to deal with two-time champions Ghana and one-time winners Senegal alongside Algeria for the knockout ticket.

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  • Who are the defending champions?

    Morocco beat Mali in the last edition to be crowned; it is the only U17 AFCON crown they have lifted and they will be aiming to defend it on home soil.

    But they will have to get past Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia from Group A to make the knockout phase of the biennial competition.

  • U17 AFCON Groups in full

    Have a look at how the 16 nations on the continent were pooled, with the first two getting an automatic ticket for the quarter-finals.

    Group A: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia

    Group B: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo

    Group C: Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique

    Group D: Senegal, South Africa, Ghana, Algeria

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  • When are the dates of the competition?

    The competition will be played from May 13 to June 2, with players born on or after January 1, 2009, eligible to compete.

    The top 10 teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2026 U17 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar this November.