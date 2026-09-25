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South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane issues warning over Guinea dangerman Serhou Guirassy ahead of AFCON clash – ‘We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength’
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Mosimane identifies the Dortmund threat
As South Africa prepares to kick off a new era under Pitso Mosimane, the coach has admitted that stopping Guinea's star forward Serhou Guirassy has become a primary obsession for his technical team.
The 62-year-old manager, who recently returned to the national team hot seat, has spent significant time analysing the Borussia Dortmund striker’s impact.
Guirassy has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in world football, having finished as the joint-leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League just two seasons ago with 13 goals.
“They have a top striker, playing in Dortmund and scoring. We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” Mosimane said, per Sowetan.
The focus on Guirassy's physical profile and ability in the air suggests that South Africa will adopt a specific defensive structure to neutralise the supply lines.
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Tactical challenges and defensive dilemmas
The task of shackling Guirassy has been complicated by a significant injury blow to the South African defensive line.
With Mbekezeli Mbokazi, widely regarded as the nation's premier defender, currently sidelined and unavailable for selection, Mosimane must look toward his younger options to fill the void.
The coach is expected to hand a massive responsibility to either Ime Okon or Olwethu Makhanya, tasking them with the unenviable job of marking the Dortmund man.
Highlighting the varied locations of the Guinean stars, the coach detailed the challenge ahead.
“They [Guinea] have players in Saudi Arabia [defender Mory Konate and midfielders Seydouba Cisse and Morlaye Sylla], another one is in Poland [striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga], and another is at Girona [midfielder Lass Kourouma],” he observed.
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A journey towards national redemption
For Mosimane, this fixture represents more than just a qualifying match; it is the beginning of a redemptive arc.
His first tenure as Bafana Bafana coach between 2010 and 2012 was marked by the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, eventually leading to a dismissal that he has described as humiliating.
He returns to the national setup as a vastly different manager, having conquered the continent at club level with multiple CAF Champions League titles and earning a reputation as one of Africa's greatest-ever tactical minds.
“You know the West African team sheets. But the Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play; it is about what happens on the pitch,” he added.
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Relying on the Sundowns core
To navigate the challenge posed by Guinea, Mosimane will lean heavily on a familiar group.
Guinea enters the match looking to overturn a poor run of form, having failed to win any of their previous four fixtures, comprising two draws and two defeats.
However, Mosimane is not underestimating his opponents, even as he draws confidence from the recent exploits of the Mamelodi Sundowns stars on the world stage.
“Sundowns are champions of Africa, and they beat the champions of Asia.
"But African teams have always beaten Asian teams. I knew Sundowns would have the edge,” said Mosimane.
By blending this winning experience with a clear tactical plan to stop Guinea's primary threat, the coach hopes to start his journey toward AFCON qualification on the strongest possible footing at Orlando this Saturday.
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