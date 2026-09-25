South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane issues warning over Guinea dangerman Serhou Guirassy ahead of AFCON clash – ‘We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength’

As South Africa prepares to kick off a new era under Pitso Mosimane, the coach has admitted that stopping Guinea's star forward Serhou Guirassy has become a primary obsession for his technical team.

The 62-year-old manager, who recently returned to the national team hot seat, has spent significant time analysing the Borussia Dortmund striker’s impact.

Guirassy has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in world football, having finished as the joint-leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League just two seasons ago with 13 goals.

“They have a top striker, playing in Dortmund and scoring. We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” Mosimane said, per Sowetan.

The focus on Guirassy's physical profile and ability in the air suggests that South Africa will adopt a specific defensive structure to neutralise the supply lines.



