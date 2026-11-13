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Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 2-2 Kenya: 'Why is Hugo Broos here? Harambee Stars not ready to host and win the AFCON; Iqraam Rayners used to score goals for a living'

South Africa vs Kenya
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Match
South Africa
Kenya
Kenya vs South Africa
B. McCarthy
P. Mosimane
R. Williams
T. Matuludi
M. Olunga
R. Mofokeng

Benni McCarthy brought Pitso Mosimane's winning run to a halt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Bafana Bafana failed to capitalise on their chances, while Harambee Stars made their opportunities count to snatch a point away from home, setting up a fiery second leg on Kenyan soil.

Next matches
KEN

KEN

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

RSA

RSA

South Africa were held to a draw by Kenya on Friday evening at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The visitors tested Ronwen Williams early on, but Bafana Bafana were quick to respond, stepping up the pressure in search of an opener. After missing a couple of promising opportunities, the hosts eventually broke the deadlock when Amos Wanjala turned the ball into his own net to hand Bafana the lead.

However, the advantage did not last until the break. Bafana were penalised for a handball by Thabang Matuludi inside the box, with Michael Olunga stepping up to send Williams the wrong way from the spot and restore parity at 1-1 heading into half-time.

The Mzansi outfit continued to carve out chances after the restart but struggled to make them count, wasting several opportunities to get a second goal.

However, Mosimane's men managed to regain the lead, with Relebohile Mofokeng finding the back of the net after being set up by Lyle Foster to put Bafana 2-1 ahead.

McCarthy's troops once again fought back to snatch a point, with Ryan Ogam finding the equaliser as the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters' reactions throughout the encounter.

  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Loyal Mosimane

    Did Pitso watch Modiba and Williams in their last game 😭😭😭 - SMagoso3

    Williams is loved yoohh... even if he flops yoohh - iamJumok

    I want a girl that will be loyal to me like Pitso is to Modiba and Williams 🥲 - oscarthabisoz

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Partnership not working

    This Mokoena and Yaya partnership does not work - lii_ciah

    Not this midfield partnership again, yoh 😔 - BonitoFlakes_T

  • Tshepang Moremi, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Moremi needs a finishing coach

    Moremi, now we have to spend the whole night defending you instead of celebrating the win 😭 - Tumie_ZAA

    Moremi pulling the Soweto Derby miss 💔😭 - RealTshemedi2

    Moremi needs a finishing coach. Maybe Majoro can help him, or maybe he shouldn’t because he’ll give us problems in the Betway Prem but if he converts 70-80% of his chances, he’s easily a top goal scorer - alexsithole

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  • Oswin Appollis South Africa 2026Getty Images

    Appollis' performance

    Pirates fans used to watch Rele and Appollis EVERY WEEK? Yah, no, one of them had to go. No one deserves to experience happiness that frequently, especially makhi - kay_mahapa

    My GOAT Moeneeb Josephs can’t wait to go back to SoccerBeatZA and talk about how good Oswin Appollis was at the Arena 😅 - SboMncub

    Then Wadu doesn’t start Appollis??? Mcm 😭😫 - madlezi

  • Benni McCarthy, Kenya, October 2025Backpage

    Kenya not ready to host AFCON

    I have never seen a shocking own goal like this in my life. Kenya is not ready to host and win the AFCON - kobbyphocus

    This has to be the funniest own goal I've seen in my life 😂😂 - CFCMorgan_

  • Iqraam Rayners Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    What happened to Rayners?

    Rayners will make us miss Foster 😭😭🤞🏾 - Nonny_Pine

    And Foster will make us miss Rayners - HlongwanaKhule

    What happened to Rayners vele? This guy used to score goals for a living - mr_shimmy

  • 휴고 브로스 (Hugo Broos)Getty Images

    Why is Broos here?

    Why is Hugo Broos not home in Belgium...? 🤣🤣🤣 - Sir_Gqoks

    Why is Hugo Broos here... and who paid for his trip? Hopefully it's from his pocket - Segopotje

Next matches
KEN

KEN

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

RSA

RSA