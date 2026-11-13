Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA

South Africa were held to a draw by Kenya on Friday evening at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The visitors tested Ronwen Williams early on, but Bafana Bafana were quick to respond, stepping up the pressure in search of an opener. After missing a couple of promising opportunities, the hosts eventually broke the deadlock when Amos Wanjala turned the ball into his own net to hand Bafana the lead.

However, the advantage did not last until the break. Bafana were penalised for a handball by Thabang Matuludi inside the box, with Michael Olunga stepping up to send Williams the wrong way from the spot and restore parity at 1-1 heading into half-time.

The Mzansi outfit continued to carve out chances after the restart but struggled to make them count, wasting several opportunities to get a second goal.

However, Mosimane's men managed to regain the lead, with Relebohile Mofokeng finding the back of the net after being set up by Lyle Foster to put Bafana 2-1 ahead.

McCarthy's troops once again fought back to snatch a point, with Ryan Ogam finding the equaliser as the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters' reactions throughout the encounter.