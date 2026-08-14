South Africa 2-1 Nigeria - Banyana Banyana's FIFA Women’s World Cup dream still alive as they reach Inter-Confederation playoffs
The Match Report
Coach Desiree Ellis gave Ronnel Donnelly her first start of the tournament in place of Isabella Ludwig and was the only change from the team that lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.
Nigeria were happy to sit back, stay compact and see what Banyana had to offer in the first half and neither side were able to create any meaningful chances as the halftime whistle blew.
It took until just before the hour mark when the game sprang to life. Hilda Magaia broke free down the left and teed up Thembi Kgatlana who scored her third goal of the tournament.
Nigeria pushed for an equaliser and nearly got it on 74 minutes when Kanu rose highest but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart pulled off a superb one-handed save.
Banyana increased their lead in the 77th minute when captain Refiloe Jane pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a powerful strike that took a deflection and sailed into the back of the net.
Jane's joy turned to sorrow in stoppage time when she was sent off for handling the ball and giving away a penalty, which Christy Ucheibe buried.
South Africa saw out the remaining minutes and can now look forward to the inter-confederation play-offs, which get underway in November.
The Goals
Kgatlana's opening goal
Banyana's second through Jane:
THAT save from Swart:
Fan reaction online
Awee congratulations Banyana Banyana 🥳 - Hazel Wodumo
Thank you Banyana Banyana...keep fighting Ladies 🥹💚🇿🇦 - Ta West
We are so grateful to Banyana Banyana our beautiful girls🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - Mqammy_Enhle11
Oh Banyana , I'm so happy for them maan🥰🥰 - Mamello Moshesh
GOOD morning 😁, may OUR Chair please begin with congratulating Banyana Banyana 🤔🤞❓ "Thank You" for the programme, have a Fantastic Friday 🙏💐 - Peter Greggor
Good morning.This is a great win and a boost for them. They now need more practice so they can do better in future contests and help us manage our blood pressure. Congratulations Banyana we love you. - Mmagauta Molefe
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