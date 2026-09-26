South Africa 2-1 Guinea: 'We need to move on from Teboho Mokoena & Sphephelo Sithole; Ime Okon said we don't have a striker, I will score myself; Dr Pitso Mosimane era begins with 3 points'

South Africa held their nerve to edge Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena and claim all three points.

Bafana Bafana created the first opening inside the opening 10 minutes, with Relebohile Mofokeng finding space in the final third before sending his effort wide of the target.

The home side continued to push forward and eventually found the breakthrough in the 30th minute, with Ime Okon getting on the scoresheet to put Pitso Mosimane's charges in front.









Bafana took their 1-0 advantage into the half-time break.

The visitors came out with greater urgency after the break, putting Bafana under pressure as they looked for an equaliser. Their efforts eventually paid off when Seydouba Cisse found the back of the net to pull one back for the visitors despite looking to be in an offside position.









Introduced from the bench, Samukele Kabini restored Bafana’s advantage after combining with fellow substitute Yanela Mbuthuma to make it 2-1 to Mosimane's men.









The late strike proved decisive as Mosimane’ side held on to secure all three points and give the returning coach a winning start to his third stint in the Bafana dugout.

GOAL has sampled supporters’ reactions to Bafana’s victory.



