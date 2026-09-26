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Bafana Bafana, September 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 2-1 Guinea: 'We need to move on from Teboho Mokoena & Sphephelo Sithole; Ime Okon said we don't have a striker, I will score myself; Dr Pitso Mosimane era begins with 3 points'

South Africa vs Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa
Guinea
P. Mosimane
S. Cisse
Y. Mbuthuma
I. Okon
S. Kabini
Eritrea vs South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa
Eritrea
Friendlies
Egypt

Pitso Mosimane’s return to the Bafana Bafana dugout got off to a winning start as their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign got underway in a closely contested encounter, with the Mzansi side having to dig deep before the final whistle sparked celebrations.

South Africa held their nerve to edge Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena and claim all three points.

Bafana Bafana created the first opening inside the opening 10 minutes, with Relebohile Mofokeng finding space in the final third before sending his effort wide of the target.

The home side continued to push forward and eventually found the breakthrough in the 30th minute, with Ime Okon getting on the scoresheet to put Pitso Mosimane's charges in front.



Bafana took their 1-0 advantage into the half-time break.

The visitors came out with greater urgency after the break, putting Bafana under pressure as they looked for an equaliser. Their efforts eventually paid off when Seydouba Cisse found the back of the net to pull one back for the visitors despite looking to be in an offside position.



Introduced from the bench, Samukele Kabini restored Bafana’s advantage after combining with fellow substitute Yanela Mbuthuma to make it 2-1 to Mosimane's men.



The late strike proved decisive as Mosimane’ side held on to secure all three points and give the returning coach a winning start to his third stint in the Bafana dugout.

GOAL has sampled supporters’ reactions to Bafana’s victory.


  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    No Madubula

    Is the first time in Rele’s life that he plays at Esigodini without pouring madabula onto the pitch. GOD DID - Motsomi De Boss


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  • Sphephelo Sithole, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    Move away from this pairing

    This Sithole+Mokoena combo was a weapon formed against Bafana Bafana in the World Cup 👋🏽 - Mbazo Mamba

    We need to move on from that midfield of Mokoena x Sithole... we need to find a suitable midfielder who can play with Mokoena x Rele - DayiKaSkhova


  • south africaGetty Images

    Bafana tickets will sell out one day

    I still believe that one day Bafana Bafana tickets will sell out quicker than any other ticket in SA🤞🏽 - Danile du Preez

    I really don't like a non-packed Bafana Bafana game - Ta West


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Impressive press

    Impressed by Bafana Bafana's press on Guinea 🇬🇳 defenders; it's causing them to make mistakes - Piet Mashika


  • Ime Okon, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Okon loves his country

    Okon said We don't have a striker here, so I will score myself - conquered_youth

    This goal means a lot to Ime Okon ❤️👌 - RealTshemedi2

    Ime Okon scores and immediately touches the badge and celebrates with so much love and passion. I can't believe there were people who doubted this guy's call-up. He's South African, and he loves his country!!! -Rangwane


  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Cowardice football

    Pitso's ball, score one goal, then defend - Spha Nkosi

    Pitso Mosimane is your man if you want to play boring cowardice football - Divine Matic

    The Dr Pitso Mosimane era begins with 3 points. Well done boys 👏🏾🇿🇦 - kay_mahapa