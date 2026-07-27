South Africa 1-2 Tanzania: Banyana Banyana have been on a downward spiral, won't win with those gogos, time for a change!

Linda Motlhalo made her 100th appearance for the national team but her special occasion was ruined by the Twiga Stars who beat South Africa and scored their first ever WAFCON win at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Banyana dominated possession from the start but did not trouble a Tanzania side who were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

Try as they might, Banyana could not pierce the Twiga Stars resolute defence and were stunned in the 37th minute when Diana Msewa embarked on a fine solo run before firing past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

The lead only lasted eight minutes before goalkeeper Najat Idrisa, who was unconvicing throughout, failed to deal with a corner and parried the ball into the path of Bambanani Mbane, who headed the ball home.

The East African nation pushed for a second goal after they came out after the break, with Msewa causing a lot of problems for the South African defence.

However, Banyana should have gone 2-1 up on 70 minutes when Nthabiseng Majiya failed to hit the target with only the goalkeeper to beat from six yards out.

Banyana were then hit on the counter with just four minutes left on the clock as Hasnath Ubamba weaved her way into the box and then finished superbly from the angle.

South Africa pushed for the equaliser in the final minutes but, apart from Refiloe Jane testing the keeper in stoppage time, Tanzania held on for their first ever win against Banyana.







