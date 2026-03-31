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Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana, Ismael Diaz, Panama, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 1-2 Panama: 'Maybe Mbekezeli Mbokazi should be our striker because wow! There’s no quality in this Bafana Bafana team; Can we borrow you, Mfundo Vilakazi, George Matlou, and Mduduzi Shabalala?'

Friendlies
South Africa
World Cup
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
B. Hlongwane
T. Zwane
M. Mbokazi

The Mzansi outfit squandered their chances, allowing Los Canaleros to capitalise and seal victory in Tuesday evening’s friendly, just a couple of days after the two sides had played out a draw in Durban.

Bafana Bafana slipped to a 2-1 defeat against the Panama national football team at the DHL Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa came close to opening the scoring inside the first 30 minutes, getting on the end of a couple of slick moves, but the finishing touch was missing. A golden opportunity fell to Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who fired wide late in the half, as both sides went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Panama broke the deadlock in the 58th minute through Jose Cordoba, but Bafana responded swiftly, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi equalising from a Themba Zwane assist.

However, the visitors restored their advantage through Jiovany Ramos, whose goal ultimately sealed the win for the away side.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the football fans reacted to Bafana's loss.

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    Convert TLB!

    Maybe Mbokazi should be our striker because wow! 😭 - Fuze ThandaBlessing

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  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Let Broos stay beyond his contract

    Give Hugo Broos a lifetime contract. As a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I'm happy😃😃😃😂 - Luzuko Luxx Ngcunukana

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    President Yama 2k is special

    Rele [Mofokeng] is so special, the absolute best, and intelligent. If the world were fair, he'd soon play for Barcelona, where brilliant youngsters like him are entrusted to carry club and national teams on their shoulders. It breaks my heart that he's hardly given 90 minutes because a player like him, even on his worst day, can make something happen. Because winning comes from intelligence, nothing else. Broos doesn't know this. He thinks winning comes from playing overseas -Tshepo S. Molebatsi

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  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Zwane's contribution

    An assist from a finished Themba Zwane 🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾 Cracker from Mbokazi 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 - Indlemnyama95

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    'We are going to add numbers in the USA'

    There’s no quality in this Bafana Bafana team, Nex! [nothing] Poor decision-making and all that ai angeke [never] We are going to add numbers in the USA - Farrington MminaPig Malepe 🇿🇦

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' services needed?

    Can we borrow you, [Mfundo] Vilakazi, [George] Matlou, and [Mduduzi] Shabalala? - Shapa khosi shapa khosi