South Africa 1-2 Panama: 'Maybe Mbekezeli Mbokazi should be our striker because wow! There’s no quality in this Bafana Bafana team; Can we borrow you, Mfundo Vilakazi, George Matlou, and Mduduzi Shabalala?'

Bafana Bafana slipped to a 2-1 defeat against the Panama national football team at the DHL Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa came close to opening the scoring inside the first 30 minutes, getting on the end of a couple of slick moves, but the finishing touch was missing. A golden opportunity fell to Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who fired wide late in the half, as both sides went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Panama broke the deadlock in the 58th minute through Jose Cordoba, but Bafana responded swiftly, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi equalising from a Themba Zwane assist.

However, the visitors restored their advantage through Jiovany Ramos, whose goal ultimately sealed the win for the away side.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the football fans reacted to Bafana's loss.