South Africa 1-1 Panama: 'Bafana Bafana are the new Orlando Pirates; Lyle Foster can't be our first-choice striker! Khulumani Ndamane is lame & he doesn't deserve to be here while Sphephelo Sithole is offering us nothing'

Bafana were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by Panama during an international friendly encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Although South Africa started ambitiously, they were stunned by their visitors, who scored in the 11th minute through Yoel Barcenas, with Cecilio Waterman providing the assist.

After going down, Bafana kept fighting and came close to scoring on two occasions, but were denied by Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia. First, the goalkeeper made a stunning save to deny Teboho Mokoena in the 42nd minute before stopping Lyle Foster's close-range effort just before the halftime break.

Just as the second half began, Bafana equalised through Oswin Appollis, with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau providing the assist. The next game will be played on Tuesday at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

After the draw in Durban, GOAL took a look at how the fans reacted.