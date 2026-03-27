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Tshepang Moremi, South Africa, Cesar Blackman, Panama, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

South Africa 1-1 Panama: 'Bafana Bafana are the new Orlando Pirates; Lyle Foster can't be our first-choice striker! Khulumani Ndamane is lame & he doesn't deserve to be here while Sphephelo Sithole is offering us nothing'

Friendlies
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
South Africa vs Panama
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
L. Foster
T. Mokoena
G. Kekana

The friendly games are part of South Africa's preparations for the upcoming World Cup finals. After a disappointing outing in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Hugo Broos' men hope to have a far better campaign in the global showpiece to make the nation proud. Although some felt that their Friday opponent are a low-profile opponent for the National Team, the Central Americans claimed a draw in the first encounter.

Bafana were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by Panama during an international friendly encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Although South Africa started ambitiously, they were stunned by their visitors, who scored in the 11th minute through Yoel Barcenas, with Cecilio Waterman providing the assist.

After going down, Bafana kept fighting and came close to scoring on two occasions, but were denied by Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia. First, the goalkeeper made a stunning save to deny Teboho Mokoena in the 42nd minute before stopping Lyle Foster's close-range effort just before the halftime break.

Just as the second half began, Bafana equalised through Oswin Appollis, with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau providing the assist. The next game will be played on Tuesday at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

After the draw in Durban, GOAL took a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Bafana are new Pirates

    Bafana Bafana are the new Orlando Pirates - Jeff.M8

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  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Bafana declining because of Broos

    Madala Broos is the reason why this team is declining now. Failure to acknowledge that Sithole is a fraud is purely on him. Our midfield is not functioning; hence, in the later stages, we started going long. Foster can't be our first-choice striker! - Guluva Guru

  • Panama, March 2026Backpage

    Finishing problem

    This game is simple. It’s the same as the Cameroon one. We got five chances, and we have no goals. Panama had one chance and scored one goal.

    We have a finishing issue in SA, and it’s not a coaching problem. Broos will leave, and the next coach will face this problem - Esley

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  • Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    I can't believe

    I can't believe Kekana was sacrificed for such nonsense. Ndamane is lame; he doesn't deserve to be here. Sithole is offering us nothing; he's a liability - Grandson of Hlahane

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad, 2025 Wydad AC

    Broos, swallow your pride

    Hugo Broos must swallow his pride and bring back Thembinkosi Lorch. We can’t be going to the World Cup with players like Moremi and Lyle Foster, who convert one out of ten chances. That won’t work at an international level - Chiefs Proud SA

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Not ready for World Cup

    We're not ready for the World Cup, shame. If you are struggling against Panama, what are you going to do against South Korea, Mexico, and whichever team will join us in the group? - Moloantoa Mokoe6