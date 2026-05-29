Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kamogelo Sebelebele, South Africa vs Nicaragua May 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 0-0 Nicaragua: 'That was not a penalty in the first place; Hugo Broos needs a rude awakening with his team selections; Bafana will not reach semi-finals of the World Cup'

South Africa
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Friendlies
World Cup
Nicaragua
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
H. Broos
K. Sebelebele

With all eyes on Bafana Bafana and the Mzansi faithful hoping for a memorable send-off, things did not go according to script as the national team raised fresh concerns ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to make the most of their final outing in front of home supporters during the friendly encounter.

South Africa was forced to settle for a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against the Nicaragua national team at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday evening.

Both nations arrived eager to stamp their authority on the international friendly, but the clash ultimately turned into a cagey, forgettable affair with neither side able to find the cutting edge.

In the 16th minute, Kamogelo Sebelebele’s silky surging run sliced through the defence, but there was nobody to apply the finishing touch inside the box, while Tshepang Moremi squandered a couple of inviting openings.

At the stroke of half-time, Sebelele was brought down inside the area, earning the hosts a penalty after the referee pointed straight to the spot, but Lyle Foster failed to make it count as the sides headed into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half saw the Mzansi outfit throw everything forward in search of a breakthrough, but Hugo Broos’ charges lacked the killer instinct in the final third as the chances continued to evade them on home soil.

Here, GOAL sampled the reactions from supporters following the goalless draw:

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 40-ZAF-CMRAFP

    Broos needs awakening with his selections

    Hugo Broos needs a rude awakening with his team selections - theoutsid3r10

    • Advertisement
  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    That was not a penalty in the first place

    Lyle Forster missed the penalty! That was not a penalty in the first place - Musojnr

    Lyle Foster shouldn't go anywhere near penalties. We're going to lose badly in the FIFA World Cup with these players failing to punish simple chances under zero pressure.


  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Mshishi wasting chances

    Mxm Zwane just wasted a beautiful chance created by Sebelebele 🤦🏾‍♀️ - ParhBallouw

    Football [has left ] e tswile mo Themba akere🥹💔 - Katekatlego54

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    No semis for Bafana

    I don't think Bafana will reach the semi-finals of the World Cup 😭 - ddt_golf25

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Suggested XI for Mexico

    Those subs are the ones who'll be starting at the WC - MokgethwaMacha1


  • Sphephelo Sithole, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    Sithole doesn’t support ball

    Sithole needs to stop walking. He doesn’t support the ball - DibasRSA