South Africa 0-0 Nicaragua: 'That was not a penalty in the first place; Hugo Broos needs a rude awakening with his team selections; Bafana will not reach semi-finals of the World Cup'

South Africa was forced to settle for a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against the Nicaragua national team at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday evening.

Both nations arrived eager to stamp their authority on the international friendly, but the clash ultimately turned into a cagey, forgettable affair with neither side able to find the cutting edge.

In the 16th minute, Kamogelo Sebelebele’s silky surging run sliced through the defence, but there was nobody to apply the finishing touch inside the box, while Tshepang Moremi squandered a couple of inviting openings.

At the stroke of half-time, Sebelele was brought down inside the area, earning the hosts a penalty after the referee pointed straight to the spot, but Lyle Foster failed to make it count as the sides headed into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half saw the Mzansi outfit throw everything forward in search of a breakthrough, but Hugo Broos’ charges lacked the killer instinct in the final third as the chances continued to evade them on home soil.

Here, GOAL sampled the reactions from supporters following the goalless draw:

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