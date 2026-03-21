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Sources: Ricardo Pepi’s $42 million transfer to Fulham on hold, but deal not dead after talks stall with PSV
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What happened
PSV and Fulham agreed on the framework of a transfer this week, with the proposed deal being close enough for Pepi to undergo a medical in England. However, there were disagreements over details at the final hurdle. The hiccup came down to whether or not the deal would be completed now or in the summer after the World Cup.
Sources tell GOAL that the deal isn't fully dead, though, and that both clubs could revisit the deal at a later date.
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What was said
PSV sporting director and former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart discussed the deal on Saturday, saying that it really was down to that one final detail.
"In the end, no agreement was reached on the moment when responsibility for the player would be transferred," Stewart said. "We were already in talks with Fulham during the winter break, when they made their move just before the transfer window closed. At that point, we couldn't bring in a replacement anymore, so the transfer couldn't go through. But a week later, we resumed discussions, and the process got underway again.
"That issue of responsibility for the player was a very important detail throughout. We did get a bit closer on it, but in the end, we were still too far apart."
He added, "Ricardo really wanted this move. It's mainly a frustrating situation for Ricardo. Of course, we're happy to keep a good striker at the club...[PSV manager] Peter [Bosz] will have to discuss this with him, but knowing Ricardo, it won't affect him. He doesn't hold any grudges against PSV."
Stewart also left open the possibility of a deal, saying that he couldn't rule out talks resuming in the future.
"That's something you should never do," he said. "If a player can make a good move and it's also good for the club, then we'll go for it."
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Pepi remains in form
Pepi has once again been a standout for PSV, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season. He has, however, battled injury problems each of the last two seasons, with this year's ailment being a broken arm suffered in January. He has since returned and scored two goals in four appearances since getting back onto the field in February.
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What comes next?
Pepi and PSV, who lead the Eredivisie by 16 points, have one final game before the international break as they face Telstar on Sunday. After that, Pepi will head stateside for USMNT friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.
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