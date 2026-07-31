Roma need to raise significant funds through player sales and have decided to sacrifice the talent of Soulè despite the fact he is still under a long contract until 2029. The Friedkins wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabia for €40 million, but the former Juventus player has never entertained that move: he wants to stay at Roma and, if not, he would in any case prefer to remain in Europe. His agent, Guastadisegno, has put that kind of opportunity to AC Milan. After all, he has the technical qualities Amorim is looking for: he plays behind the striker, is left-footed and needs a new challenge and greater appreciation.