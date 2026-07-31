Numbers are not everything in football, but they do offer a first snapshot: last season Soulè played plenty, 41 matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and returned 7 goals and 7 assists. That would be too harsh to call a bad season. Still, it was not enough to make him indispensable for Gasperini. Dybala's renewal and the arrival of his friend Castro then pushed the Argentine further down the pecking order.
Translated by
Soulè’s agent calls AC Milan: here are the real conditions for sealing the deal with Roma
Characteristics OK
Roma need to raise significant funds through player sales and have decided to sacrifice the talent of Soulè despite the fact he is still under a long contract until 2029. The Friedkins wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabia for €40 million, but the former Juventus player has never entertained that move: he wants to stay at Roma and, if not, he would in any case prefer to remain in Europe. His agent, Guastadisegno, has put that kind of opportunity to AC Milan. After all, he has the technical qualities Amorim is looking for: he plays behind the striker, is left-footed and needs a new challenge and greater appreciation.
€32 million package
First things first: AC Milan have not yet decided whether to pursue the Soule option. The terms the agent believes he can negotiate point to a request of €30 million as a fixed fee, with bonuses added on top. In reality, they are low, around €2 million. Matias is hoping for a move to the Rossoneri...
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting