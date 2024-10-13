'Sorry Kosta Papic, Orlando Pirates have chef Jose Riveiro now! Maybe try Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns - His attacking football won Buccaneers nothing' - Fans

The Serbian tactician is known for his attacking style of football and he still looks set to continue with his coaching journey.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Kosta Papic has questioned the style of football being played nowadays.

The veteran mentor believes teams are no longer playing proper football. He also revealed that some of the Buccaneers supporters have been asking him to return back to the club.

However, his remarks did not sit well with some of the Sea Robbers faithful and they shared their mixed reactions.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the top views about Papic.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!