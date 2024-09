Jomo Cosmos boss has offered some advice to Bucs mentor Jose Riveiro and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos regarding the young Mofokeng.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sono wants Mofokeng to be protected

The young star is now a Bafana player

He is regarded as a player for future in SA CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL! Article continues below