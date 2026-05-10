'Some people said we lost the title'- Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou hits back at doubters as Buccaneers close in on Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL glory

Orlando Pirates are currently in a position where they control their own destiny, needing maximum points from their final two fixtures to be crowned champions.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a side that many observers believed had fallen too far behind in the race, assuming the trophy was already engraved with Mamelodi Sundowns' name.

Speaking after a crucial late-season surge, Ouaddou pointed out that the external noise regarding their failure served as fuel for the team.

The head coach drew upon his own extensive background in European football to remind everyone that championship races are rarely settled as early as the pundits suggest, highlighting the internal belief that has carried the club to the brink of history.







