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'Some people said we lost the title'- Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou hits back at doubters as Buccaneers close in on Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL glory
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Proving the critics wrong
Orlando Pirates are currently in a position where they control their own destiny, needing maximum points from their final two fixtures to be crowned champions.
It is a remarkable turnaround for a side that many observers believed had fallen too far behind in the race, assuming the trophy was already engraved with Mamelodi Sundowns' name.
Speaking after a crucial late-season surge, Ouaddou pointed out that the external noise regarding their failure served as fuel for the team.
The head coach drew upon his own extensive background in European football to remind everyone that championship races are rarely settled as early as the pundits suggest, highlighting the internal belief that has carried the club to the brink of history.
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Experience in high-stakes leagues
Ouaddou was quick to mention that his calm demeanour in the face of adversity comes from his time playing at the highest level.
He believes that the pressure of the South African title race mirrors the intense environments he experienced abroad, allowing him to keep his players grounded while the media narrative fluctuated throughout the campaign.
“I have the humility to say that I played a little bit of football, not to say too much. I played in some interesting leagues as well,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“I just have some experience with football.
"I know that you cannot sell the bear skin before you kill the bear. It’s a saying that we say in France.
"A lot of people were speaking about the fact that we lost the title.
"But as long as mathematically you can reach this target, you just have to play.
"It’s what I try to explain to the people and to my players. My players, they understand me.”
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Hiding in the work
Despite the excitement building around a potential title win, the Pirates coach remains wary of the 'anything can happen' nature of the sport.
"He urged his squad to maintain the same level of focus that saw them weather the storm when their form was questioned earlier in the season, insisting that the job is far from finished until the mathematical certainty is achieved.
“It’s what we've been doing since the beginning of the season.
"When people started to be doubtful about us, we just kept quiet and kept working.
“We hid in the work. We still have two games; everything is possible. Everything is possible in football,” the coach added as his side prepares for the final hurdle.
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What's next for Pirates?
The Houghton-based side is left with two crucial league matches in the chase for the league title.
Pirates will face Durban City FC at Orlando Amstel Arena next weekend in the penultimate round and Orbit College in the final match of the season.
In the last two matches, Pirates will need six points and maintain their scoring form to beat Sundowns in the league race with a superior goal difference.
As it stands, Downs are at the summit of the log with 68 points with only one match left before the end of the season, while Pirates have accumulated 65 points in 28 games.