'So what? Orlando Pirates benefitted from referee's incorrect decisions! We have no shame about it but Mamelodi Sundowns gained big time with dubious invincibility record' - Fans

Majority of South Africans adamant Masandawana have gained immensely from the officials' poor decisions and that they shouldn't question Bucs' win.

Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani faulted Sikhumbuzo Gasa for what he felt was poor officiating in Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The match official awarded controversial penalties to either team, but while Lucas Ribeiro failed to hit the target, Patrick Maswanganyi capitalized as Bucs went on to win the game 2-1.

The fans believe the officials got it wrong but the majority feel Downs are paying for the 'benefits' they have enjoyed throughout the season.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said regarding the spot kicks.