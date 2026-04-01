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Slott: Much of the credit for Liverpool’s performance goes to Salah… and that’s exactly what he deserves

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Dutch coach praises the Egyptian Pharaoh and describes him as a legend

Dutch manager Arne Slot, Liverpool’s head coach, has praised Egyptian star Mohamed Salah for his exceptional career with the Reds, following the player’s announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the current season.

"Mo Salah" announced his official departure from the Reds at the end of the current 2025–2026 season, bringing to a close an exceptional nine-year spell at Anfield.

The announcement came via an emotional video posted by Salah on his official social media accounts, coinciding with an official statement from the club confirming that an agreement had been reached allowing the Egyptian forward to leave the team as a free agent this summer, despite his contract running until the summer of 2027.

Salah, 33, described this season as the first part of his farewell, expressing his deep gratitude to the club, the city and the fans who have become an integral part of his life.

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  • Reactions to Salah’s spell with the Reds

    Speaking in comments published on Liverpool FC’s official website, Slott said, in response to Salah’s announcement that he would be leaving at the end of the season: “I knew about it, so it wasn’t news to me, but I think it was wonderful to hear and see the reactions of his teammates, as well as from all over the world, to what he has done for this club and for football in general.”

    He continued: “I’ve mainly followed this as a fan, watching football and seeing him play for Liverpool and achieve all these remarkable feats for the club, in matches against teams like Manchester City, as well as in all the other games too, where he’s broken one record after another.”

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  • Professionalism and peak physical condition

    Slot continued: "From day one, I was impressed by his professionalism, because, as is the case every season, it all starts with a fitness test to gauge how hard they’ve worked during the break. He passed all the tests and was the fittest player among those returning, and I think this is the ideal situation any manager hopes for: that his star player returns with the same physical fitness as before.”

    He continued: “He had nothing to prove, but he had to prove a lot to himself, because Salah always believes he has to prove something every three days. That passion never wanes, and that’s what I find special about him. There are many outstanding players around the world, and he has certainly been one of them over the past ten years; everyone talks about him being one of the best players ever.”

  • Enduring passion and a profound impact

    Slot added: “The fact that he shows this passion every three days, this professionalism, this commitment to the club and the team, his constant desire to score, and his constant desire to play—even when he’s taken off three minutes before the end of the match, he says, ‘I might have scored another goal!’—that’s what sets him apart for me.”

    He explained: “After everything he has done for the club, but from the moment I started working with him, I knew after just one day, let alone a few weeks or months, that it was no coincidence that he has had such a huge impact on the world of football over the past ten years.”

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  • A lasting legacy with the fans

    Slott spoke about the tough matches ahead for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool, against Manchester City in the FA Cup, as well as Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

    The Reds’ manager said: “We hope he will cement his place in the club’s history over the coming months, as we are still in contention for a major title. Salah will remain a legend at this club, because much of the credit for the club’s performance over the past few seasons goes to what he has given them, scoring and creating goals. As a fan, I watched him, and I watched the attacking trio with Mané and Firmino; everyone is still talking about it, and that is truly what he deserves.”

    He added: “When I started working with him, I don’t know if it was his best season in terms of statistics, but it was a special season because he scored the most goals and provided the most assists, and I don’t know if he has achieved this feat very often, let alone any other player in the Premier League. Salah will certainly leave as one of this club’s legends.”.

  • A fitting farewell for a legend

    The Liverpool manager said: "Salah certainly deserves a fitting send-off from the fans. If they want to do that match after match, I have no objection whatsoever, because the fans’ support usually encourages the players, but it would be great if it weren’t limited to just Salah."

    Slott concluded: "They are absolutely right to focus on Mohamed Salah, given what he does for this club, but we are playing for something special, and I think every player needs the support of our fans in the coming period. Salah will certainly get that support, and I have always felt that all our players have felt that support during matches. We need that support because we have some tough games coming up."

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