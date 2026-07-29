Siyanda Ndlovu targets growth and trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns as he vows to 'work hard and not just add numbers'

Having joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Golden Arrows after a fierce transfer battle that reportedly included interest from rivals Orlando Pirates, Siyanda Ndlovu is eager to make his mark.

The creative spark, who flourished in KwaZulu-Natal, understands the magnitude of the task ahead as he joins a squad that consistently dominates the domestic landscape and competes at the highest level of African continental football.

Speaking on the club’s Pitchside Podcast, Ndlovu outlined his ambitions following his arrival at Chloorkop, highlighting his desire for both personal development and collective success.

“I want to grow a lot as a player and win a lot of trophies at Sundowns. There’s a lot I can achieve here,” he said.

“I will give everything to fight for the team and the badge.

"To strengthen the team, I must work hard and not just add numbers, but because I must work with the other guys and add value."