Siyanda Ndlovu targets growth and trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns as he vows to 'work hard and not just add numbers'
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Ambitious goals for the new Brazilian
Having joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Golden Arrows after a fierce transfer battle that reportedly included interest from rivals Orlando Pirates, Siyanda Ndlovu is eager to make his mark.
The creative spark, who flourished in KwaZulu-Natal, understands the magnitude of the task ahead as he joins a squad that consistently dominates the domestic landscape and competes at the highest level of African continental football.
Speaking on the club’s Pitchside Podcast, Ndlovu outlined his ambitions following his arrival at Chloorkop, highlighting his desire for both personal development and collective success.
“I want to grow a lot as a player and win a lot of trophies at Sundowns. There’s a lot I can achieve here,” he said.
“I will give everything to fight for the team and the badge.
"To strengthen the team, I must work hard and not just add numbers, but because I must work with the other guys and add value."
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Choosing the path of greatest resistance
The decision to move to the Tshwane giants was motivated by a desire to test himself against the very best in the business.
While other clubs were circling, the lure of the reigning African champions and the opportunity to train in a high-performance environment ultimately tilted the scales in Sundowns' favour.
The creative midfielder admitted that the opportunity to compete alongside some of the country’s top players was one of the biggest reasons behind his move to the reigning African champions.
“I always had a wish to compete with people who have experience in football. I won’t say that at other teams, it’s not like that,” he said.
"But it was my wish to come and compete here at Sundowns.
"The competition and quality here is a lot, and I want to be a part of it and fight for my place."
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Following the blueprint of a legend
Ndlovu arrives at Chloorkop after an impressive campaign with Arrows, where his performances prompted former coach Manqoba Mngqithi to suggest he was unfortunate to miss out on selection for Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
To ensure he hits the ground running, the midfielder has been studying one of the modern greats of the South African game who is now his teammate.
When asked which players he looked up to while making a name for himself in KwaZulu-Natal, Ndlovu revealed that he modelled his game on veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who is now his teammate.
“I looked up to 'Mshishi' (Zwane) and watched him a lot because ultimately I ended up playing in the same position as him,” he added.
"I studied what he’s good at because I started as a winger.
"When coach Manqoba Mngqithi converted me to a number 10, I had to study the qualities of someone who played the role well, and Mshishi was the one I watched a lot.”
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The challenge of the upcoming season
The expectations at Mamelodi Sundowns are always sky-high, with the club expected to sweep domestic honours and make a deep run in the CAF Champions League.
For Ndlovu, the transition from being a big fish in a smaller pond at Golden Arrows to becoming a vital cog in the Sundowns machine will be the ultimate test of his character and ability.
Supporters are eager to see if the young playmaker can replicate the form that made him one of the most sought-after signatures in the Premier Soccer League.
With his mind set on silverware and a work ethic that refuses to settle for mediocrity, Ndlovu seems prepared for the pressure of the spotlight.
Watch the full interview
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