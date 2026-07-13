Siyanda Ndlovu’s controversial decision to ditch Orlando Pirates transfer deal for Mamelodi Sundowns explained - 'He can play without the pressure of being the next Relebohile Mofokeng'

The transfer of Siyanda Ndlovu has become one of the most talked-about sagas of the window after the player dramatically snubbed Orlando Pirates in favour of a move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was widely reported that contractual terms between Pirates and Golden Arrows had already been agreed upon, and the player had even completed his medical examinations before the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour.

While disagreements regarding financial terms are believed to have played a role in the breakdown of the move to Soweto, Sundowns acted swiftly to secure the highly-rated attacker.

Former Pirates fan favourite Thulasizwe Mbuyane has now shed light on why the player chose the reigning African champions over the Betway Premiership title holders.