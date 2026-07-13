Siyanda Ndlovu’s controversial decision to ditch Orlando Pirates transfer deal for Mamelodi Sundowns explained - 'He can play without the pressure of being the next Relebohile Mofokeng'
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A last-minute hijacking in the transfer market
The transfer of Siyanda Ndlovu has become one of the most talked-about sagas of the window after the player dramatically snubbed Orlando Pirates in favour of a move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
It was widely reported that contractual terms between Pirates and Golden Arrows had already been agreed upon, and the player had even completed his medical examinations before the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour.
While disagreements regarding financial terms are believed to have played a role in the breakdown of the move to Soweto, Sundowns acted swiftly to secure the highly-rated attacker.
Former Pirates fan favourite Thulasizwe Mbuyane has now shed light on why the player chose the reigning African champions over the Betway Premiership title holders.
- AFP
Choosing the 'better fit' at Chloorkop
Speaking to KickOff, Mbuyane explained that while Pirates were the initial frontrunners, the landscape shifted once the Brazilians entered the race.
The man affectionately known as 'Juju' suggested that the pull of Sundowns was simply too strong for the attacker to ignore once the offer arrived on the table.
"Siyanda Ndlovu was committed to Sundowns.
"Pirates offered him a competitive contract, but he felt that Sundowns was a better fit for him," Mbuyane stated.
"Initially, when he agreed to join Pirates, Sundowns hadn't shown interest.
"Pirates was his sole option.
"When Sundowns later expressed interest, he chose to align with his preferred team.
"There is a strong desire among players to represent their favourite clubs."
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Escaping the ghost of Relebohile Mofokeng
One of the most intriguing aspects of the move is the perceived psychological benefit for Ndlovu.
Mbuyane believes that joining Masandawana allows the new signing to develop away from the intense scrutiny he would have faced as a potential successor to Pirates' teenage sensation, Relebohile Mofokeng.
"I commend his decision and wish him success.
"Pirates do compensate their players well, provided negotiations are handled properly.
"At Sundowns, he is likely to play without the pressure and high expectations associated with being the next Rele [Mofokeng]," Mbuyane said.
This freedom to adapt to a star-studded squad without carrying the weight of an entire attack may have been a decisive factor.
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The unique pressure of the Buccaneers
The former Pirates forward also highlighted the unforgiving nature of the Sea Robbers' fan base as a potential deterrent for new arrivals.
While Pirates remain a competitive force, the environment at the Orlando Stadium can quickly become toxic for players who fail to deliver an instant impact in front of the Ghost.
"There is pressure at Pirates to consistently satisfy the fans.
"Fans can be quick to turn against a player for missing a single opportunity.
"However, with the squad they have, Pirates are well-positioned to perform successfully," Mbuyane added.
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