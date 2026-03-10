Siyabonga Ngezana's season takes another twist as FCSB part ways with coach on same day injury sees him left out of Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup friendlies

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana is set for a period of major transition in Romania after FCSB officially announced the departure of head coach Elias Charalambous. The Cypriot tactician, who has been a pillar of stability for the Bucharest giants, leaves the club after a successful three-year tenure that saw him deliver two league titles and two Romanian Super Cups.

The club confirmed the news on Monday, stating: "Elias Charalambous is no longer, starting today, the coach of FCSB. The Cypriot technician leaves our club after a mandate of almost three years, during which he won two titles and two Romanian Super Cups."

The departure marks the end of a partnership that brought the best out of Ngezana following his move from Kaizer Chiefs in 2023. Under Charalambous, the 28-year-old established himself as a dominant force in the SuperLiga, contributing to the club's impressive European runs.

The official statement continued: "The red-blue team also achieved impressive results in European cups during this period, managing to reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League in the 2024-2025 season, respectively, the main phase of the same competition in the current season. Our club thanks Elias for his extraordinary contribution and wishes him continued success."