Siyabonga Ngezana's season takes another twist as FCSB part ways with coach on same day injury sees him left out of Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup friendlies
End of an era for Charalambous
Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana is set for a period of major transition in Romania after FCSB officially announced the departure of head coach Elias Charalambous. The Cypriot tactician, who has been a pillar of stability for the Bucharest giants, leaves the club after a successful three-year tenure that saw him deliver two league titles and two Romanian Super Cups.
The club confirmed the news on Monday, stating: "Elias Charalambous is no longer, starting today, the coach of FCSB. The Cypriot technician leaves our club after a mandate of almost three years, during which he won two titles and two Romanian Super Cups."
The departure marks the end of a partnership that brought the best out of Ngezana following his move from Kaizer Chiefs in 2023. Under Charalambous, the 28-year-old established himself as a dominant force in the SuperLiga, contributing to the club's impressive European runs.
The official statement continued: "The red-blue team also achieved impressive results in European cups during this period, managing to reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League in the 2024-2025 season, respectively, the main phase of the same competition in the current season. Our club thanks Elias for his extraordinary contribution and wishes him continued success."
Ngezana’s injury nightmare continues
While the coaching staff undergoes a reshuffle, Ngezana remains sidelined with a serious meniscus injury that has kept him out of action since January. The defender is currently in a race against time to prove his fitness, but his refusal to undergo surgery has caused significant friction within the club's hierarchy.
Some reports suggest he is terrified that a surgical procedure will rule him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading him to choose a more conservative path of natural recovery despite the risks involved.
The situation has left club officials frustrated, with FCSB president Mihai Stoica admitting they are powerless to change the player's mind regarding medical intervention.
Stoica highlighted the complexity of the standoff, remarking on the defender's autonomy over his own treatment plan.
He famously addressed the impasse by asking, "We cannot force a footballer to accept an intervention if he believes he should not accept it. We cannot do something like that; we have no way. What do we do, tie him to the bed?"
Facing the wrath of Gigi Becali
Transitioning to a new manager is never easy, but Ngezana must also navigate the volatile environment created by FCSB's controversial owner, Gigi Becali. The 67-year-old has recently pointed the finger at the South African for the club's declining form, suggesting that his performances while carrying an injury have cost the team dearly.
In a typically blunt assessment, Becali claimed that Ngezana is to blame for the team's poor performances this season, specifically citing a late collapse against Rapid Bucharest where a 2-0 lead was squandered in the dying minutes.
Despite the public criticism, Becali appears hesitant to sell the defender, recognizing his underlying value. He pondered the financial implications of a potential exit while reiterating that he believes surgery is inevitable for the former Amakhosi star.
"He's a valuable player. How can you part with him? How can he not stay? Let me take the money, let him go to Africa, let me take €400,000–€500,000. Doesn't he want to have surgery? He'll have surgery eventually. Ngezana is a footballer. We didn't know he was playing injured, and because of him, we ended up in this situation," Becali stated.
A high-stakes return to action
The road ahead for Ngezana is fraught with secondary challenges as he prepares to impress a yet-to-be-named successor. With the World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States looming, the stakes could not be higher for the Bafana Bafana international.
Hugo Broos will be watching closely, as the national team coach relies heavily on Ngezana’s defensive prowess to anchor his backline. A failure to return to top form under the new FCSB regime could see his dream of representing South Africa on the world stage slip through his fingers.
As Ngezana continues his rehabilitation away from the pitch, he faces the dual task of winning over a new club coach and silencing his critics in the boardroom.
The coming months will determine whether this topsy-turvy campaign ends in a triumphant World Cup call-up or a prolonged spell in the wilderness as the club enters a new era without Charalambous at the helm.