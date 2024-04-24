Siyabonga Ngezana's FCSB secures point in hard-fought Romanian SuperLiga Championship playoff draw with Sepsi

FCSBCeline AbrahamsSiyabonga Ngezana's FCSB secures point in hard-fought Romanian SuperLiga Championship playoff draw with SepsiSouth AfricaSiyabonga NgezanaKaizer ChiefsFC FCSBPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedThe former Kaizer Chiefs defender's team managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Sepsi on Wednesday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNgezana was in action for FCSBThe team played out to a 2-2 draw with Sepsi They maintain their lead in the Championship playoffArticle continues below