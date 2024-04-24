Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSB, April 2024 FCSB
Celine Abrahams

Siyabonga Ngezana's FCSB secures point in hard-fought Romanian SuperLiga Championship playoff draw with Sepsi

South Africa

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender's team managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Sepsi on Wednesday night.

  • Ngezana was in action for FCSB
  • The team played out to a 2-2 draw with Sepsi
  • They maintain their lead in the Championship playoff
