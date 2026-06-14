Siyabonga Ngezana breaks silence on missing Bafana Bafana's World Cup through injury - 'By God’s will, I wasn’t supposed to be there'
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The ultimate sacrifice for a World Cup dream
Ngezana has revealed that he spent seven months playing under immense physical duress, using medication to numb the pain in his knee just to stay in contention for the national team.
The former Kaizer Chiefs standout was desperate to be part of the Bafana Bafana setup for the global showpiece, even if it meant delaying much-needed medical intervention.
“Obviously, I made the decision, one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, to have surgery. It was not part of the plan, obviously, to have it this time,” Ngezana told FARPost.
“I wanted to have it after the World Cup because I didn’t want to miss [the World Cup]. The plan was not to miss the World Cup.
"You know, there was so much sacrifice just to stay ready, inasmuch as I knew I wasn’t 100 per cent ready.
"I just wanted to be part of the World Cup, whether I’m playing or not.”
- AFP
Accepting a difficult fate
Despite his efforts to manage the injury, Ngezana's lack of fitness eventually led to his exclusion from Hugo Broos' final squad.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the centre-back, who has been a consistent performer in Romania with FCSB since his move from Naturena.
However, Ngezana is now finding peace with the situation as he begins his long road to recovery.
“That’s how badly I wanted to be [at the World Cup]. But by God’s will, I wasn’t supposed to be there, but it’s okay, and I take it.
"This is so hard to swallow, accepting that I’m now starting to heal,” the defender admitted.
His decision to finally go under the knife came only after it was clear that his World Cup dream was over.
- FCSB
A season of setbacks in Romania
The 2025/26 campaign proved to be a roller-coaster for Ngezana.
After establishing himself as a key figure in the FCSB backline early in the season, the meniscus injury sustained in January derailed his momentum.
He managed just two appearances for his club across the final months of the season as he struggled to find a balance between fitness and performance.
“Difficult season for me playing with so much pain for seven months, but then denying having surgery not to miss the World Cup.
"Now things did not go the way I planned, the way I thought,” he explained.
“I missed a lot of games being on the sidelines because of this injury. So many setbacks because when I got back, I got injured again.”
- FCSB
The timeline for a Bafana return
Now that the surgery is complete, the focus shifts entirely to rehabilitation.
Ngezana remains optimistic that his recovery will be swift, citing his physical profile and the nature of the procedure as reasons for a speedy return to the pitch.
He expects to be back in action for the early stages of the next European season.
“So, now was the right time for me to have surgery, and hopefully I will recover quickly. It’s a meniscus and not ACL.
"Meniscus is not like it will take you out for six months. It’s only, maximum three months or two months, depending on your genes.
"I’m from Africa, and I hope I can recover quickly,” Ngezana concluded.
Bafana Bafana fans will be hoping he returns to full strength as South Africa looks toward future international qualifying campaigns.