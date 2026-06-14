Siyabonga Ngezana breaks silence on missing Bafana Bafana's World Cup through injury - 'By God’s will, I wasn’t supposed to be there'

Ngezana has revealed that he spent seven months playing under immense physical duress, using medication to numb the pain in his knee just to stay in contention for the national team.

The former Kaizer Chiefs standout was desperate to be part of the Bafana Bafana setup for the global showpiece, even if it meant delaying much-needed medical intervention.

“Obviously, I made the decision, one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, to have surgery. It was not part of the plan, obviously, to have it this time,” Ngezana told FARPost.

“I wanted to have it after the World Cup because I didn’t want to miss [the World Cup]. The plan was not to miss the World Cup.

"You know, there was so much sacrifice just to stay ready, inasmuch as I knew I wasn’t 100 per cent ready.

"I just wanted to be part of the World Cup, whether I’m playing or not.”