Siyabonga Ngezana backs Bafana Bafana’s emerging generation to usher in a bright future for the national team – ‘Hugo Broos has laid a great foundation’
- Backpage
A missed opportunity and a look ahead
South Africa international Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up on why he believes the current crop of emerging talent is capable of sustaining Bafana Bafana's recent resurgence.
The 29-year-old defender, who currently plies his trade in Romania with FCSB, was a notable absentee from the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a mistimed injury.
The former Kaizer Chiefs man was vocal about the impact that departed Hugo Broos has had on the national set-up, crediting the Belgian tactician with creating a sustainable environment for growth.
Speaking to KICK OFF Magazine, the FCSB defender pointed to the rise of several promising young talents as a key reason for his confidence in Bafana's future.
"If you look at Bafana Bafana now and what coach Hugo Broos has done, he has laid a great foundation," Ngezana stated.
- Getty
The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng and Co.
The mention of Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng underscores the excitement surrounding the new wave of talent.
Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi represent a shift towards more technical and fearless youth players who have quickly adapted to the pressures of the international stage.
For Ngezana, the presence of these young stars creates a healthy competition that benefits the entire squad.
"I'm talking about the youngsters.
"We have players like Rele [Mofokeng], ‘TLB’ [Mbekezeli Mbokazi], and many others.
"It is a healthy group.
"I think they will carry us for the next five years.”
- Getty
Longevity and the road to 2030
The defender also touched upon the personal responsibility required to remain at the peak of the game.
"The future is bright. I believe we will qualify for the next World Cup.
"It's only a matter of what you do individually.
"You need to take care of yourself.
"The older you get, the more you have to look after yourself," Ngezana added.
- BackPagePix
What comes next for Ngezana?
Ngezana could face a frustrating wait before returning to competitive action in the 2026/27 season, with the defender expected to make his comeback later in September.
His recovery will be closely monitored by both his club in Romania and the national team selectors.
Addressing the prospect of earning a recall to the national team, Ngezana stated: "With this one, I don't know [the possibility of missing the 2030 World Cup], we don't know what the future holds.
"But, it is all about staying consistent, staying healthy, and hoping to play in 2030 if we qualify."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting