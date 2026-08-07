Siyabonga Ngezana backs Bafana Bafana’s emerging generation to usher in a bright future for the national team – ‘Hugo Broos has laid a great foundation’

South Africa international Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up on why he believes the current crop of emerging talent is capable of sustaining Bafana Bafana's recent resurgence.

The 29-year-old defender, who currently plies his trade in Romania with FCSB, was a notable absentee from the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a mistimed injury.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man was vocal about the impact that departed Hugo Broos has had on the national set-up, crediting the Belgian tactician with creating a sustainable environment for growth.

Speaking to KICK OFF Magazine, the FCSB defender pointed to the rise of several promising young talents as a key reason for his confidence in Bafana's future.

"If you look at Bafana Bafana now and what coach Hugo Broos has done, he has laid a great foundation," Ngezana stated.



