Six players Orlando Pirates should spend their prize money millions on to turn them into PSL and Caf Champions League contenders

The Buccaneers will have to spend extra money on big-name players as a busy window can be expected at the Soweto giants ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Orlando Pirates have R23,85 million available to spend on new faces in the coming transfer window after benefiting from the cup competition's success.

The 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign saw the Buccaneers win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup titles.

Furthermore, they earned half of the league's prize money for finishing second in the PSL table. The Sea Robbers made extra cash for reaching the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

Having received all this money, it means a busy window can be expected as Pirates look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Here, GOAL takes a look at which players should Pirates spend their millions on to turn them into PSL and Caf Champions League contenders next season.