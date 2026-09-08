Siwelele FC striker Zakhele Lepasa addresses his situation amid uncertain future: 'We didn’t know whether we are coming or going'

Zakhele Lepasa has clarified his current standing at Siwelele FC following a period of significant uncertainty that saw him sidelined for the opening stages of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

The 29-year-old forward, who arrived in Bloemfontein with high expectations after ending a long-term association with Orlando Pirates, has found game time difficult to come by, leading to intense rumours regarding a potential exit during the current transfer window.

Despite not featuring for the club yet this term, the striker confirmed that he remains part of the setup while acknowledging the behind-the-scenes complications that have hampered his involvement.

Speaking candidly on the Limpopo Sports Podcast, Lepasa sought to put an end to the immediate speculation regarding his employment status, stating clearly: “I’m still there [at Siwelele],” said Lepasa, as quoted on iDiski Times.

“A lot happened, but you know we sat over time, but I’m still there, and like I said, a lot happened."



