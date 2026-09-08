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Zakhele Lepasa, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Siwelele FC striker Zakhele Lepasa addresses his situation amid uncertain future: 'We didn’t know whether we are coming or going'

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Former Orlando Pirates forward has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his future at Siwelele FC after a period of prolonged absence from the matchday squad. The striker, who has been a peripheral figure in Bloemfontein this season, opened up about the internal turmoil that has left several players in the dark regarding their status at the club.

  • Zakhele Lepasa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Lepasa clarifies Siwelele status

    Zakhele Lepasa has clarified his current standing at Siwelele FC following a period of significant uncertainty that saw him sidelined for the opening stages of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

    The 29-year-old forward, who arrived in Bloemfontein with high expectations after ending a long-term association with Orlando Pirates, has found game time difficult to come by, leading to intense rumours regarding a potential exit during the current transfer window.

    Despite not featuring for the club yet this term, the striker confirmed that he remains part of the setup while acknowledging the behind-the-scenes complications that have hampered his involvement.

    Speaking candidly on the Limpopo Sports Podcast, Lepasa sought to put an end to the immediate speculation regarding his employment status, stating clearly: “I’m still there [at Siwelele],” said Lepasa, as quoted on iDiski Times.

    “A lot happened, but you know we sat over time, but I’m still there, and like I said, a lot happened."


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  • Zakhele Lepasa, South AfricaBackpage

    Internal instability at Siwelele

    The former Buccaneers star elaborated on the chaotic atmosphere that has enveloped the club recently, which has seen a high turnover of playing personnel.

    The lack of clarity from the hierarchy appears to have created a sense of anxiety within the dressing room, with Lepasa revealing that many players were left questioning their professional futures as the club navigated internal restructuring and squad changes.

    In a revealing assessment of the environment at Siwelele, Lepasa highlighted the confusion that plagued the squad during the off-season and early weeks of the competition.

    “You also saw there were a lot of players that left the club and a lot of us didn’t know whether we were coming or going.

    “So that had to be fixed, obviously, in the background, but it seems to be fixed right now. The window is still open. So we’ll see.”


  • Zakhele Lepasa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    A difficult transition from Pirates

    Lepasa joined Siwelele in September last year as a free agent, a move that was intended to jump-start his career after he was released by Orlando Pirates.

    His time with the Soweto giants spanned six years, during which he registered 15 goals and two assists in 64 appearances.

    Since making the switch, the striker has managed only three league appearances for Siwelele, a statistic that underlines his fall from grace within the domestic top flight.

    Having failed to feature at all in the current campaign, his future remains a topic of debate among South African football analysts.


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  • Zakhele Lepasa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What comes next for the striker?

    With the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, the next few days will be crucial for Lepasa as he looks to salvage his season.

    If he remains at the club, he faces a significant uphill battle to convince the technical team that he deserves a starting spot, especially given the lack of minutes he has accrued over the past twelve months.

    For now, Lepasa remains in a state of professional limbo, waiting to see if the resolved internal matters will translate into matchday opportunities.

    The striker’s journey from a promising Pirates prospect to a fringe player at Siwelele serves as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the Betway Premiership.

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