Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema sheds light on the absence of former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota: 'There's nothing wrong with him'

Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema has addressed concerns regarding Kgaogelo Sekgota's lack of regular minutes after the winger made a high-profile return to the Premier Soccer League.

Following a period in rehabilitation for alcohol abuse, the former Stellenbosch FC and Amakhosi attacker made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay FC back in January.

However, that initial spark has not translated into a permanent starting role.

Seema noted that the intensity of top-flight training has been a hurdle for players who arrived without a full pre-season under their belts.

While Sekgota has made seven appearances since his debut, these have largely been limited to cameos from the substitutes' bench as he works to regain the physical levels required for the coach's tactical system.