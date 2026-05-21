Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema sheds light on the absence of former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota: 'There's nothing wrong with him'
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Technical challenges after rehabilitation
Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema has addressed concerns regarding Kgaogelo Sekgota's lack of regular minutes after the winger made a high-profile return to the Premier Soccer League.
Following a period in rehabilitation for alcohol abuse, the former Stellenbosch FC and Amakhosi attacker made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay FC back in January.
However, that initial spark has not translated into a permanent starting role.
Seema noted that the intensity of top-flight training has been a hurdle for players who arrived without a full pre-season under their belts.
While Sekgota has made seven appearances since his debut, these have largely been limited to cameos from the substitutes' bench as he works to regain the physical levels required for the coach's tactical system.
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Seema defends Sekgota's progress
Speaking at the club's training ground on Wednesday, Seema was quick to dismiss any suggestions that the player was struggling with fitness or personal setbacks.
Instead, he attributed the winger's absence from the starting XI to the competitive nature of the current squad and the need for a sustained period of conditioning.
"Kgaogelo has been working hard. A lot of the players we got, either they were not playing or did not have a team," Seema said as per Soccer Laduma.
"With the intensity we have at training, they will have some struggles here and there, but I like his attitude.
"After he scored, he played a few other games, but came on as a substitute.
"We are happy that we will have Kgaogelo from the start of the season.
"We will have him in pre-season because most of the players we got here lacked that pre-season time.
"There is nothing wrong with him. It's just that at the moment, there are guys that are doing better."
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Future plans for the winger
Despite the current lack of starts, Seema insists that Sekgota remains a vital part of his vision for the club.
The coach highlighted the positive atmosphere within the squad, noting that the more experienced players are currently mentoring a crop of energetic youngsters who have been given the nod in recent matchdays.
"You can see that they are supporting each other, and you can see the young ones injecting a lot of energy.
"With him, he is a talented player. I can tell you that he is going to be one of the important members of the team next season," Seema added.
The emphasis for the technical team appears to be a long-term integration process rather than rushing a player who is still finding his feet in a professional environment after a significant layoff.
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Squad depth and recruitment strategy
Looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window, Seema is not planning a massive overhaul of his playing personnel.
While he has identified specific areas that require strengthening, he is confident in the blend of experience and promoted talent from the DDC ranks currently available at the club.
"I don't think there will be a lot. There won't be a lot of changes in this team. We need to go out and look for two, even three strikers, why not?
"But you won't see a lot of changes because we are blessed. We've got a lot of DDC players who got promoted, and a lot haven't played yet.
"Definitely, we will beef up the team, but there won't be a lot of changes," the coach concluded, suggesting that the foundation for next season is already in place with Sekgota expected to play a starring role.