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Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema addresses early season slump - 'There’s no strikers'

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Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs

Former Chippa United coach has broken his silence regarding the club's disappointing start to the Betway Premiership campaign, identifying a glaring lack of firepower as the primary culprit. Despite a winless opening run, the former Orlando Pirates captain remains adamant that his squad is performing well enough to reverse their current fortunes.

  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Pressure mounting

    Siwelele has endured a frustrating beginning to the new domestic season, managing to secure just a single point from their opening three fixtures.

    With two defeats and one draw on the board, the pressure is beginning to mount on the technical team as supporters demand a swift return to winning ways.

    Speaking after the latest setback, the tactician highlighted that the team is creating opportunities but failing in the final third of the pitch.

    Seema remains steadfast in his belief that the style of play is correct, even if the results have not followed suit.

    "I’m not worried that much because of the way we’re playing. It’s just that we can’t convert; it’s something we all know and that we can see.” Seema said, as quoted by iDiski Times.



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  • Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage

    The hunt for clinical finishers

    The core issue for Siwelele appears to be a total lack of natural goalscorers available for selection at this critical juncture.

    Seema was remarkably candid about the current state of his front line, admitting that he is currently forced to rely on players who are naturally more comfortable in the middle of the park.

    The coach did not hold back when assessing the tools currently at his disposal in the final third.

    "There’s no strikers, we can’t rely on midfielders to get us goals, at the moment we haven’t gotten the players we want, we’re waiting for [papers], there’s nothing we can do," he added.

    “But I’m not missing anyone; I’m happy with the squad that I have."


  • Siwelele vs TS Galaxy, August 2026Backpage

    Work permit delays

    While the club has been active in the transfer market to address its attacking deficiencies, the inability to field these new acquisitions has left the team in a state of limbo.

    The South African authorities are currently processing the necessary documentation for the club's new international forwards, but until that process is finalised, Seema must continue to innovate with his current personnel.

    Despite these significant personnel shortages, the head coach maintains that he is satisfied with the depth and quality of the squad he has built for the current campaign.

    He believes that once the administrative red tape is cleared, the team will look like a completely different prospect.



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  • Siphesihle Jeza SiweleleBackpagepix

    Can Siwelele turn the corner?

    Seema is acutely aware of the frustration brewing in the stands after a difficult road trip that saw the team return empty-handed.

    Losing away from home is never ideal, but the manner of the defeats has left the faithful supporters seeking answers.

    The veteran coach knows the demands of the league and is confident that the team will find their rhythm soon.

    "I can tell you we’re going to turn the corner," Seema stated.

    "It’s a bad trip- losing two away games. It’s bad for our supporters and us, but this team, we are going to turn the corner."

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