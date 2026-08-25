Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema addresses early season slump - 'There’s no strikers'

Siwelele has endured a frustrating beginning to the new domestic season, managing to secure just a single point from their opening three fixtures.

With two defeats and one draw on the board, the pressure is beginning to mount on the technical team as supporters demand a swift return to winning ways.

Speaking after the latest setback, the tactician highlighted that the team is creating opportunities but failing in the final third of the pitch.

Seema remains steadfast in his belief that the style of play is correct, even if the results have not followed suit.

"I’m not worried that much because of the way we’re playing. It’s just that we can’t convert; it’s something we all know and that we can see.” Seema said, as quoted by iDiski Times.







