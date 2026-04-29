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Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Sinolwetu Tompela

Siwelele FC 2-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'This team is useless, they celebrated a draw like they won the league; today, you're not making crazy tackles and you're exposed, remove Paseko Mako from my football club'

Premier Soccer League
Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
T. Potsane
S. Jeza
B. Petersen
R. Goss
P. Mako

Fresh from their hard-fought Soweto Derby draw, Amakhosi were brought crashing back to earth as the Bloemfontein outfit swiftly punctured their renewed confidence. Lehlohonolo Seema’s side took another significant step away from the relegation zone with a performance full of purpose and conviction. The defeat not only snapped the Naturena side’s unbeaten run and dented their hopes of securing a stable top-three finish, but also tested the growing faith they had begun to place in the tactical approach of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Siwelele signalled their intent from the opening whistle and thought they had struck first, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside, before going on to secure a deserved victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a lively Premier Soccer League clash at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tebogo Potsane eventually broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, reacting quickest after Brandon Petersen had made the initial save. The City of Roses outfit continued to unsettle Amakhosi, piling on the pressure with relentless attacking intent. Their dominance was rewarded again in the 26th minute when Siphesihle Jeza doubled the advantage, expertly set up by Ghampani Lungu.

After the break, the Glamour Boys threw everything forward in search of a response, but Ricardo Goss stood tall between the sticks, producing a resolute display to preserve his clean sheet. In the end, Siwelele ran out convincing 2-0 winners in Bloemfontein. Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Amakhosi's latest setback.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    The season must come to an end

    This season must come to an end already. Some players, including the technical team, must make way, please - Lucas Kagiso

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  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Full support for Siwelele

    We stand with Siwelele in these difficult time - IsaacDi99754


  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Useless Chiefs

    This team is useless 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they celebrated a draw [against Orlando Pirates] like they won the league - MpeshWP


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Inconsistent line-up

    I mean, what do you expect from a team that changes the starting 11 every game? - SandeWorldwide


  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Hate-watch mode

    We said we would be here. Today, you're not making crazy tackles; you're exposed. Anilazi [lack of football knowledge] bo Lamthuthu - Vuthondaba Sibeko🇿🇦


  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Mako must go

    Lol, remove [Paseko] Mako from my football club - Evidence Bongwe