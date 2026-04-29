Siwelele FC 2-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'This team is useless, they celebrated a draw like they won the league; today, you're not making crazy tackles and you're exposed, remove Paseko Mako from my football club'

Siwelele signalled their intent from the opening whistle and thought they had struck first, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside, before going on to secure a deserved victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a lively Premier Soccer League clash at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tebogo Potsane eventually broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, reacting quickest after Brandon Petersen had made the initial save. The City of Roses outfit continued to unsettle Amakhosi, piling on the pressure with relentless attacking intent. Their dominance was rewarded again in the 26th minute when Siphesihle Jeza doubled the advantage, expertly set up by Ghampani Lungu.

After the break, the Glamour Boys threw everything forward in search of a response, but Ricardo Goss stood tall between the sticks, producing a resolute display to preserve his clean sheet. In the end, Siwelele ran out convincing 2-0 winners in Bloemfontein. Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Amakhosi's latest setback.

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