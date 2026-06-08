Sipho Mbule warned his career at risk of being 'cut short' as Orlando Pirates exit looms - 'He needs to fix his head and give himself an opportunity'

Sipho Mbule is reportedly on the verge of becoming a free agent as his time with Orlando Pirates draws to an abrupt conclusion.

Despite arriving at the Soweto giants with high expectations in July 2025, the club has opted against triggering the option to extend the midfielder's one-year contract, which is set to expire at the end of June.

The Bethlehem-born playmaker enjoyed a resurgent start to the 2025/26 campaign, earning a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, his form suffered a significant dip toward the business end of the season, resulting in his exclusion from the matchday squads for Pirates' final five fixtures and costing him a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.