Sipho Mbule warned his career at risk of being 'cut short' as Orlando Pirates exit looms - 'He needs to fix his head and give himself an opportunity'
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A disappointing end to the Buccaneers chapter
Sipho Mbule is reportedly on the verge of becoming a free agent as his time with Orlando Pirates draws to an abrupt conclusion.
Despite arriving at the Soweto giants with high expectations in July 2025, the club has opted against triggering the option to extend the midfielder's one-year contract, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Bethlehem-born playmaker enjoyed a resurgent start to the 2025/26 campaign, earning a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
However, his form suffered a significant dip toward the business end of the season, resulting in his exclusion from the matchday squads for Pirates' final five fixtures and costing him a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ngwenya warns of a career cut short
Reflecting on Mbule's current trajectory, former Sundowns star Manqoba Ngwenya expressed deep concern that the talented midfielder is repeating mistakes of the past.
Ngwenya, who faced his own challenges during his playing days, believes that Mbule’s inability to maintain consistency at a top club could lead to his talent being permanently sidelined.
“Sipho Mbule is a quality player. So often people compare [career downfall] him to me as a player, and it’s disappointing,” Ngwenya said on Soccerbeat.
“The sad part is that it seems in terms of his game time, playing football days are also being cut short like mine, which is very disappointing for a quality player like him to see him not featuring in the World Cup squad.”
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The mental hurdles of professional football
Ngwenya urged the former SuperSport United star to take accountability for his professional life before it is too late.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns man emphasized that while technical ability is present, the mental approach to the game will determine whether Mbule can salvage his reputation and career.
“So, if there is still a chance, and if this thing is up to him, he needs to fix his head and give himself an opportunity.
"The coaches clearly still believe in him because they are playing him—unlike in my day, when Gordon Igesund wouldn’t even give me a run,” Ngwenya added.
“What a talent he is. It really hurts to see that. Mbule must know that even up to today, my career, I still hurt so much when I think about what more I could have done for the country, what more I could have done for myself with the talent I had.”
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One final chance to rebuild
With his departure from the Orlando Stadium now imminent, Mbule finds himself at a crossroads after a sequence of departures from the country's biggest clubs.
Having previously struggled for consistency at Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, the 28-year-old must now prove he can remain focused away from the limelight of title-chasing clubs.
“I think it’s just a mental thing; it’s all in his head. He just needs to tell himself, ‘Now let me give this my all.’
"Football is a very short career, and he needs to give everything so that his talent can be fully seen,” Ngwenya concluded.
Despite his struggles, Mbule remains a person of interest for several clubs, with Siwelele reportedly earmarking him as a priority signing for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.