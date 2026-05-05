Sipho Mbule's exit on the card at Orlando Pirates? Midfielder's future in doubt as contract extension option looms with no clarity forthcoming from the club

The midfielder's contract with the Buccaneers is expected to expire at the end of the campaign, but there is an option to extend it.

However, the situation remains precarious for the former SuperSport United star.

As per Soccer Laduma , Pirates have not expressed an interest in exercising the option to keep him at the club beyond June.

The Soweto giants find themselves in a position where they must make a definitive call on the player's future soon.

Pirates have until the end of May to indicate if they would like to keep Mbule, but the lack of movement from the front office suggests that his time at Mayfair could be coming to a premature conclusion.

With the deadline fast approaching, the silence from the club's management is becoming increasingly telling.







