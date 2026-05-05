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Sipho Mbule's exit on the card at Orlando Pirates? Midfielder's future in doubt as contract extension option looms with no clarity forthcoming from the club
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Contract uncertainty at Mayfair
The midfielder's contract with the Buccaneers is expected to expire at the end of the campaign, but there is an option to extend it.
However, the situation remains precarious for the former SuperSport United star.
As per Soccer Laduma, Pirates have not expressed an interest in exercising the option to keep him at the club beyond June.
The Soweto giants find themselves in a position where they must make a definitive call on the player's future soon.
Pirates have until the end of May to indicate if they would like to keep Mbule, but the lack of movement from the front office suggests that his time at Mayfair could be coming to a premature conclusion.
With the deadline fast approaching, the silence from the club's management is becoming increasingly telling.
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Lack of game time under Abdeslam Ouaddou
A significant factor in the uncertainty surrounding his future is his lack of game time in recent months, which remains a concern for both the player and the technical team.
The talented playmaker has found it hard to come by since the turn of the year.
In fact, the former SA junior international has not started a league or cup match in 2026 for Pirates.
Most of his appearances came in the first half of the season last year, before the Africa Cup of Nations.
While his early-season form was impressive enough to earn him a spot in Bafana Bafana's AFCON squad, his stock has fallen significantly following the poor tournament in Morocco.
In the race for the title, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has put his faith in other players in midfield, often using Mbule as a second-half substitute in the final 30 minutes of matches.
In total, he has made just 12 league appearances, scoring one goal.
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A career at a crossroads
Mbule's career has not been stable in the last couple of seasons, having gone out on loan last season to Sekhukhune United from Mamelodi Sundowns, who ended up letting him go at the end of the campaign.
This pattern of instability is a worrying trend for a player once regarded as one of the finest technical talents in the PSL.
Now, he is in a situation where there is a real possibility of Pirates not extending his stay.
An exit, at this stage, has not been ruled out, with Pirates expected to go into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.
If the Buccaneers decide to refresh their engine room, Mbule appears to be the most likely candidate to make way.
Unless there is a dramatic change in the final weeks of the season, the "Master Chef" may be looking for a new kitchen to cook in come July.
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What's next for Sipho Mbule?
With Pirates left with four matches before the end of the 2025/26 season, Mbule will be hoping for improved fortunes to have the option on his contract exercised.
The talented central midfielder signed a one-year contract with a two-year option at the reigning MTN8 champions in July 2025.
And with his employers yet to trigger the option on his deal, Mbule is likely to leave the club as a free agent next month.
Meanwhile, the highly-rated star is also at risk of missing out on the Bafana Bafana squad that will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
In the previous international break, former SuperSport United midfielder was a notable omission from the squad that played back-to-back friendlies against Panama.