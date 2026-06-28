Sipho Mbule lost to PSL after Middle East club announces his signature - 'With Sipho’s arrival, our midfield will be stronger than ever'

After Orlando Pirates announced Sipho Mbule's departure there was immediate speculation over his future with Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs both linked with a move for the 28-year-old free agent.

However, his agent Mike Makaab told SABC Sport that the player was prioritizing a move away from the local scene.

"We are looking at opportunities for Sipho," Makaab stated.

"It's still early days, but there has been a lot of interest.

"He is open to considering a move and would like to further his career outside the borders of South Africa," he concluded.



