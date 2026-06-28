Sipho Mbule lost to PSL after Middle East club announces his signature - 'With Sipho’s arrival, our midfield will be stronger than ever'
Overseas preferred
After Orlando Pirates announced Sipho Mbule's departure there was immediate speculation over his future with Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs both linked with a move for the 28-year-old free agent.
However, his agent Mike Makaab told SABC Sport that the player was prioritizing a move away from the local scene.
"We are looking at opportunities for Sipho," Makaab stated.
"It's still early days, but there has been a lot of interest.
"He is open to considering a move and would like to further his career outside the borders of South Africa," he concluded.
The announcement
Zakho SC, who ply their trade in the Iraq Stars League, have now announced the signing of Mbule on their social media pages.
“South African player Sipho Mbule has officially signed with our club for the 2026–2027 season in the Iraqi Stars Football League,” the club said.
“Sipho Mbule stands out for his impressive speed and intelligence, with the ability to dictate the flow of the game at will and dominate the midfield.
“With Sipho’s arrival, our midfield will be stronger than ever.”
The farewell
In the hours before the announcement was made, Sipho Mbule posted his farewell message to the Pirates faithful.
"Once&Always 🖤🏴☠️ Thanks for the Year that was filled with happy moments than sad moments … TILL WE MEET AGAIN … To Orlando Pirates Fans , thanks for everything … FOR THE LOVE … FOR THE NOISE & THE BELIEF !!!!!" he posted alongside a thank you graphic.
Who are Zakho SC?
Zakho Sport Club, also sometimes spelled as Zaxo Sport Club, is an Iraqi professional sports club based in Zakho, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.
The club, first founded in 1987, are mainstays of the Iraq Stars League but finished in a disappointing ninth last season, unable to build on their third place finish from 2024/25.
Zakho came to worldwide attention in 2025 when they received The FIFA Best Fan Award for their supporters who, ahead of their side's Iraqi Stars League match with Al-Hudood, threw thousands of stuffed toys on to the pitch, which were then collected from the field before the start of the match and donated to children suffering with illnesses.
“Throwing children’s toys inside the stadium showed exemplary humanitarian spirit, recognised by the sports community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia," a club statement read.
“Our fans are the backbone of the team and consistently draw attention with their creative activities. We hope their support continues as we strive for greater success.”