Siphiwe Tshabalala, Former Kaizer ChiefsBackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Siphiwe Tshabalala reveals social problems caused by Kaizer Chiefs' struggles, 'I’m also in trouble – I can’t walk freely'

Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

The Amakhosi legend opens up about the difficulties he faces daily due to the club's poor performance of late.

  • Chiefs making Shabba's life hell
  • Amakhosi are failing to win trophies
  • They have gone nine years without major silverware

