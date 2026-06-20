Siphiwe Tshabalala boosts Bafana Bafana belief after Czechia stalemate - 'Our hope is renewed'

Bafana Bafana injected new life into their FIFA World Cup campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta, underlined by sheer character and late resolve.

The result keeps their knockout dreams alive and suggests Hugo Broos may finally have the fight he has been searching for.

Siphiwe Tshabalala lauded the resilience on display, saying belief in the camp has been reignited.



