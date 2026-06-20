Siphiwe Tshabalala boosts Bafana Bafana belief after Czechia stalemate - 'Our hope is renewed'
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Bafana rescue World Cup dream
Bafana Bafana injected new life into their FIFA World Cup campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta, underlined by sheer character and late resolve.
The result keeps their knockout dreams alive and suggests Hugo Broos may finally have the fight he has been searching for.
Siphiwe Tshabalala lauded the resilience on display, saying belief in the camp has been reignited.
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Tshabalala hails South African resilience
"One has to commend the boys for the resilience; they came back slow into the match," Tshabalala said when assessing the performance as quoted by KickOff.
"In the second half, that was our Bafana that we recognise; they played well.
"They deserved a chance, and they deserved a result. So our energy, our strength, our hope is renewed, and we commend them for the performance.
"I think when it comes to the performance, they really showed up."
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Mokoena's leadership under pressure
The equaliser arrived from the penalty spot, expertly dispatched by Teboho Mokoena.
Speaking about the penalty, Tshabalala added: "That is character, that is leadership. He has what it takes to lead the team.
"He does not need an armband to lead the team.
"So that is character, but everyone played with confidence, and prior to the penalty, [Thapelo] Maseko was on the right, full of confidence; he took the player on, he took a shot and that resulted in a penalty."
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'We did not sit back'
The veteran midfielder was particularly impressed by the team's mentality after drawing level, noting that they did not simply settle for a point.
"After the penalty, we did not sit back; we still kept the ball moving nicely, finding space; we looked like a team that wanted to win," he concluded.