Sink or swim for Nasreddine Nabi? - The Tunisian coach's first big PSL test at Kaizer Chiefs as they face Manqoba Mngithi's dangerous Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs head coach heads into his biggest examination against PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. How will he fare?

Mamelodi Sundowns will now play two matches of high importance in the early stages of the new PSL season, having already played and won against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.

Downs shift their focus to Kaizer Chiefs, who, in this instance, are the ones faced with a lot of pressure. Amakhosi have so far been impressive under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who picked up two back-to-back wins.

However, Masandawana are poised to be Chiefs' biggest test yet. Downs are the defending champions after winning the league seven times on the spin, they appear to be the well oiled machine that keeps dominating the PSL.

Nabi, on the other hand, will need his players to put on their A-game. Here, GOAL looks at where the game will be won as the FNB Stadium gets ready to serve as the battle ground for these two giants on Saturday. You can also check out betting odds and predictions for this match here.

