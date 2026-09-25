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Simba SC coach Steve Barker set to sharpen tactics with high-profile friendlies in South Africa - 'We want matches that will give us that real competitive taste'
- Simba
Strategic preparation in Polokwane
The Msimbazi Reds are not merely looking for a change of scenery during their stay in South Africa; they are searching for the kind of elite resistance that will prepare them for the rigours of continental football.
Barker intends to utilise the facilities in Polokwane to drill his side, but the true value of the trip lies in the club's pursuit of high-calibre friendly matches.
Ahmed Ally, Simba’s Information and Communications Manager, has shed light on the technical bench's specific requirements for this excursion.
He confirmed the club's intention to secure top-tier opposition, stating: “We will play several friendly matches, at least two, and during those days we want to get teams that will give us a real competitive taste," Ally said, as per Pan Africa Football.
"After that, when we return on the 10th, we have the Dar es Salaam Derby."
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Testing the squad's mettle
For Barker, the primary objective is to move beyond basic fitness drills and enter a phase of genuine tactical assessment.
The technical staff is prioritising matches that will expose any lingering defensive frailties or offensive inconsistencies within the group.
The emphasis remains firmly on quality over quantity when it comes to their sparring partners in the south.
Highlighting the importance of these tests, Ally further explained the club's philosophy for the camp, adding: “We want friendly matches that will give us that real competitive taste so that we can determine where our team is and where we are heading."
- Simba SC
A brutal October schedule looms
The urgency surrounding these preparations is fueled by a daunting fixture list that kicks off with the legendary Kariakoo Derby against Young Africans on October 10.
Immediately following that clash, Simba must shift their focus to Mashujaa FC on October 13.
Tucked between these critical continental dates is a domestic encounter against Mbeya City, making squad rotation and physical conditioning paramount for Barker’s men.
The month is slated to reach its conclusion with a difficult away trip to face Singida Fountain Gate.
- Simba SC
Building on early season momentum
Simba have enjoyed a flawless start to their current campaign, securing six consecutive victories in the NBC Premier League.
Their continental journey also began on a positive note, having already navigated past Mighty Wanderers to reach this stage of the Champions League.
However, Barker is well aware that early season form can be fleeting if not reinforced by constant tactical evolution and physical maintenance during these crucial breaks in the footballing calendar.
The 10-day stint in South Africa provides the perfect environment for Barker to integrate new tactical ideas away from the intense scrutiny of the Tanzanian media.
By testing his players against South African opposition, he can gauge whether his team has the tactical flexibility required to thrive in the CAF Champions League.
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