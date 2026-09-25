Simba SC coach Steve Barker set to sharpen tactics with high-profile friendlies in South Africa - 'We want matches that will give us that real competitive taste'

The Msimbazi Reds are not merely looking for a change of scenery during their stay in South Africa; they are searching for the kind of elite resistance that will prepare them for the rigours of continental football.

Barker intends to utilise the facilities in Polokwane to drill his side, but the true value of the trip lies in the club's pursuit of high-calibre friendly matches.

Ahmed Ally, Simba’s Information and Communications Manager, has shed light on the technical bench's specific requirements for this excursion.

He confirmed the club's intention to secure top-tier opposition, stating: “We will play several friendly matches, at least two, and during those days we want to get teams that will give us a real competitive taste," Ally said, as per Pan Africa Football.

"After that, when we return on the 10th, we have the Dar es Salaam Derby."







