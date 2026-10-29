Simba SC coach Steve Barker reacts to facing Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League group stages - 'I've always had many battles against them'

Simba SC manager Steve Barker is preparing for a sentimental yet demanding return to familiar territory following the conclusion of the CAF Champions League group stage draw.

The Tanzanian giants have been placed in a challenging Group C, which features a mouth-watering encounter against South African powerhouse Orlando Pirates.

For Barker, the fixture represents more than just a continental obligation; it is a chance to renew hostilities with a club he knows intimately from his extensive coaching career in the Premier Soccer League.

The Msimbazi-based side successfully negotiated the preliminary rounds to secure their spot among Africa's elite.

Following the draw ceremony held in Cairo on Wednesday, the Reds found themselves grouped with Morocco’s RS Berkane, Cameroonian side Colombe Sportive, and the reigning South African champions, Pirates.