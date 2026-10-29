Simba SC coach Steve Barker reacts to facing Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League group stages - 'I've always had many battles against them'
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Barker relishes Pirates reunion
Simba SC manager Steve Barker is preparing for a sentimental yet demanding return to familiar territory following the conclusion of the CAF Champions League group stage draw.
The Tanzanian giants have been placed in a challenging Group C, which features a mouth-watering encounter against South African powerhouse Orlando Pirates.
For Barker, the fixture represents more than just a continental obligation; it is a chance to renew hostilities with a club he knows intimately from his extensive coaching career in the Premier Soccer League.
The Msimbazi-based side successfully negotiated the preliminary rounds to secure their spot among Africa's elite.
Following the draw ceremony held in Cairo on Wednesday, the Reds found themselves grouped with Morocco’s RS Berkane, Cameroonian side Colombe Sportive, and the reigning South African champions, Pirates.
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Familiarity with Group C opponents
Barker was quick to point out his history with the teams in this section, noting that he has crossed paths with the Moroccan contingent before.
"It's a tough, tough group," the South African tactician said as per Soccer Laduma.
"Obviously, some really good teams in our group. I'm very familiar with RS Berkane, as Simba is with the Confederation Cup, and when I was with Stellenbosch, we also played them."
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Renewing rivalries with the Buccaneers
The headline act for Barker remains the clash with Pirates, a team that enjoyed a stellar domestic campaign last term.
"So they're a big team from Morocco, and obviously, I'm excited to be playing against Orlando Pirates.
"I've always had many battles against them back in South Africa, so they're also a really good team, having won the Premiership in South Africa last season, so a tough opponent," Barker added during his assessment of the draw.
- Brendon Fourie
Navigating the path to the knockouts
While the focus remains on the established names, Barker refused to overlook the threat posed by Cameroonian newcomers Colombe Sportive.
He acknowledged that every team in the group presents a unique challenge, but maintained that Simba must find a way to navigate these obstacles if they are to fulfill their continental ambitions this season.
"And then obviously whenever there's a newcomer to the Champions League in Colombe, from Cameroon, they'll also be a challenge.
It's going to be a very challenging group for us, but if you want to reach the far end of such tournaments, you have to get through the group stages regardless of the opposition that you have," the coach explained.
The objective for the Tanzanian side is clear: secure a top-two finish to ensure their journey continues into the latter stages of the competition.
Barker concluded by reinforcing the team's determination, stating: "We have to find a way to ensure that we qualify for the knockout stages. So, yeah, very excited overall, and looking forward to it."
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