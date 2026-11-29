Simba SC played out a 2-2 draw with Orlando Pirates at Uhuru Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their CAF Champions League group-stage clash.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi wasted no time in stamping their authority on the game, with Libasse Gueye firing the hosts into an early lead in the 10th minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute when Anthony Mligo capitalised on a costly miscalculation by Sipho Chaine to put Simba firmly in control before the break.

The Buccaneers came out firing after the break and reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute, with Tshepang Moremi finding the back of the net to give the Soweto giants hope of a comeback.

The Sea Robbers completed their fightback ten minutes later, with Simphiwe Selepe finding the equaliser to bring the Buccaneers level.

The final whistle confirmed that the points would be shared after an entertaining battle.

GOAL has sampled the Ghost's reactions to the frustrating result.