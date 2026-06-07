Sibusiso Zuma names the unsung hero behind Orlando Pirates’ historic treble-winning season - 'He quietly does his business'
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The backstage architect of the Buccaneers success
Orlando Pirates’ 2025/26 campaign will go down in history as one of their finest, with the Soweto giants sweeping the MTN8, the Carling Knockout Cup, and the coveted Premier Soccer League title.
While the arrival of Abdeslam Ouaddou sparked a revolution that broke Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-season stranglehold on the league, Sibusiso Zuma insists that the continuity provided by assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi was the 'X-factor' in the dugout.
Ncikazi has served under multiple regimes, including Josef Zinnbauer and Jose Riveiro, but his role alongside Ouaddou has proven more vital than ever.
Zuma highlighted that having an assistant who understands the DNA of the club provided the new head coach with a massive advantage during his transition into South African football.
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Zuma hails Ncikazi’s quiet influence
The former Pirates attacker was quick to pivot the spotlight toward the 57-year-old assistant.
Zuma noted that while the headlines often focus on the tactical Masterminds at the helm, the work done by the support staff is what truly bridges the gap between potential and championship silverware.
“It’s not just Ouaddou. You have to look at the whole of his team, the technical team," Zuma told FARPost.
"You have guys like Mandla Ncikazi, who has been at Pirates for a long time and understands the culture of the club and their winning mentality,” Zuma explained.
“Not much is said about Ncikazi, and he quietly does his business, but when you have someone like that, you have an advantage. Ouaddou has a huge advantage on his bench.”
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A partnership built for trophies
The synergy between Ouaddou and Ncikazi has been a defining feature of the season, with the two often seen deep in consultation on the touchline.
Zuma believes this relationship, combined with the expertise of physical trainer Helmy Gueldich, has turned the Buccaneers into an elite machine capable of playing high-intensity football for 90 minutes.
“Most of the time, you could see him and Mandla working on things.
"The work Ncikazi has put in cannot be underestimated. You can see the man running around behind the scenes to get things done,” Zuma added.
“They have a good working relationship with Ouaddou, and that is important and also explains what Pirates achieved this season.
"There is also the physical trainer [Helmy Gueldich] and other guys in that technical team. Look at the speed at which Pirates play. They have very fit players.”
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Predicting a future of dominance at Mayfair
The legendary former Bafana Bafana star believes that as long as this technical foundation remains intact, the trophies will continue to flow into the Orlando trophy cabinet.
He credited the staff for extracting the best out of a squad filled with young talent and reliable performers who stepped up across three different competitions.
“What players like [Oswin] Appollis, Rele [Mofokeng], [Tshepang] Moremi, [Thalente] Mbatha and [Sipho] Chaine did was amazing, very incredible.
"It shows you there is a hardworking technical team at Pirates.
“If this good working relationship, especially between Ncikazi and Ouaddou, stays like this, Pirates will continue winning trophies,” Zuma concluded.