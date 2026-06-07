Orlando Pirates’ 2025/26 campaign will go down in history as one of their finest, with the Soweto giants sweeping the MTN8, the Carling Knockout Cup, and the coveted Premier Soccer League title.

While the arrival of Abdeslam Ouaddou sparked a revolution that broke Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-season stranglehold on the league, Sibusiso Zuma insists that the continuity provided by assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi was the 'X-factor' in the dugout.

Ncikazi has served under multiple regimes, including Josef Zinnbauer and Jose Riveiro, but his role alongside Ouaddou has proven more vital than ever.

Zuma highlighted that having an assistant who understands the DNA of the club provided the new head coach with a massive advantage during his transition into South African football.







