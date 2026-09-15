'Showboating doesn't win PSL games; they won't remember shibobos and tsamayas, only trophies; AFCON is impossible with nonsense; we don't run the whole 90 minutes like headless chickens' - Fans

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made his stance on showboating clear on Saturday after his side's 3-1 CAF Champions League qualifying victory over La Cure Waves, insisting he would rather walk away than compromise his winning mentality.

"My job as a coach is to improve players; it is for them to give the best, to win games with a winning mentality. The moment that I will accept showboating, I will leave the results, I will leave everything, and I will pack my luggage, and I will stop training," Ouaddo told the media.

"Because it’s not my world; my world is winning games. We cannot go in the second half like that with showboating and to miss chances, to score six, seven goals. This is not serious.

"If they want to continue to do this, please, without me. I will not be the coach. It’s clear, I prefer to stop and maybe bring somebody who will accept the showboating. I will not accept the showboating."

His stance has sparked mixed reactions among Mzani football lovers, former players like Steve Lekoelea and Thulasizwe Mbuyane, plus media pundits alike.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fierce debate has unfolded on our social media channels...



