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'Showboating doesn't win PSL games; they won't remember shibobos and tsamayas, only trophies; AFCON is impossible with nonsense; we don't run the whole 90 minutes like headless chickens' - Fans

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Abdeslam Ouaddou's comments on showboating have stirred up a hornets' nest of opinions amongst former players, pundits and fans. While most approve the coach's message in pursuit of trophies, many are happy for their entertainment to be delivered by any means possible.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made his stance on showboating clear on Saturday after his side's 3-1 CAF Champions League qualifying victory over La Cure Waves, insisting he would rather walk away than compromise his winning mentality.

"My job as a coach is to improve players; it is for them to give the best, to win games with a winning mentality. The moment that I will accept showboating, I will leave the results, I will leave everything, and I will pack my luggage, and I will stop training," Ouaddo told the media.

"Because it’s not my world; my world is winning games. We cannot go in the second half like that with showboating and to miss chances, to score six, seven goals. This is not serious.

"If they want to continue to do this, please, without me. I will not be the coach. It’s clear, I prefer to stop and maybe bring somebody who will accept the showboating. I will not accept the showboating."

His stance has sparked mixed reactions among Mzani football lovers, former players like Steve Lekoelea and Thulasizwe Mbuyane, plus media pundits alike.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fierce debate has unfolded on our social media channels...


  • Kostadin PapicGallo

    Showboating doesn't win games

    Kostadin Papic allowed showboating and he didn't archive anything, showboating doesn't win games - Lesetja Ratsoma


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  • Chicken on the fieldGetty Images

    Headless chicken

    We are South African, not Europeans running the whole 90 Min like headless chicken 🐔! - Victor Molelekeng


  • Orlando Pirates logoOrlando Pirates

    Second star first

    Let's get the second star then start playing games and dancing around. If the tradition, style and culture don't deliver results, there's nothing special about any of them. Our guys must fight to be the next generation of star-getters, not star gazers. Just because it's culture doesn't mean it must be done regardless. You can entertain fans for 90 minutes, but at the end of the season they won't remember you for the shibobos and the tsamayas. They'll demand trophies, because that's what gives them bragging rights and a sense of pride. All cultures transition, no culture is stagnant. Things are different now, our players' destination is playing in Europe. You can't be knocking on the European doors and your only claim to fame is that you are a dribbling wizard - Mamba Sibo


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  • Lionel MessiGetty Images

    Messi doesn't do it

    Standing on top of the ball is not skills showboating is not skills watch players like Messi players like Lamine Yamal and the late Maradona, Botsotso Dladla, Mnini Ace, Ntsoeloengoe, Doctor Khumalo that's the skills we want the skills of unlocking the defenders - David Mashaba


  • Patrick Maswanganyi Al Khaldiya

    Why Ouaddou and Tito fell out

    We are not Sundowns we don't play European football hence the ARENA is always packed to capacity because of our style of play. I now know why he & Tito were always on to each other - Toto Ntjebe


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Kasi football

    We don't want identity we want Cups, Identity brings no Cups, no history... watch Kasi football for identity here we are also spending our money on Orlando Pirates brand we want to be proud when we are wearing them after so many years we lifted the league. Please go and watch Kasi football - Stevavo Sidiya


  • brazil(C)Getty Images

    Brazil too

    Brazil is fighting the same issue they being restricted of their culture showboating didn't start today our respected legends like Jomo, Doctor Khumalo, Teko Modise did it it not something new. The atmosphere when u play for these big teams sometimes need u to out some excitement. Coach Wadu is fantastic but his game model is robotic and I can understand he spent most of years at Europe - Sanele Mkhize



  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Trust the coach

    We’ve played that style of football for decades, and it has never worked consistently at international level. Can we just trust the coach and give this new style a chance? He’s the coach for a reason. Let’s see where it takes us - Londa Gumede


  • Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2026-27 goal celebrationGetty

    We want entertainment!

    Showboating is part of football we like it here in Mzansi it's not like when you get the ball is always showboating wherever you have chance to do it, do it. We don't pay for player who always kick ball forward we want entertainment at stadium. Messi, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho always do that, that's why we love them - Khido Mbele


  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Clean sheets and scoring goals

    The last 30 years our style of play hasn't won a champion's league...so change is welcome..the culture of trying scoring until final whistle..the culture of clean sheets - Bongiswa Jay Gamedze

    We want a culture of scoring goals and keeping clean sheets✅ - Yamkela MK


  • south africaGetty Images

    Bafana levels

    We want more goals not this thing of standing on the ball. Pitso is not going select them because of that - Sebata Simon Motlohi

    I never seen showboating at AFCON by Bafana Bafana - Mahlatse Johannes Phiri

    The problem is that South Africans people are talking about the culture of their country , forgetting when you face France at the World Cup there will be no culture things but a drubbing of 5-0 - Mlilo Thandoo

    How is showboating, the club's identity? Why didn't the national team employ that tactic in the recently completed world cup? - Lesala Kolobe

  • Simphiwe Masilela & Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates MTN8Backpage

    Nothing wrong with dribbling and beating defenders but...

    There is nothing wrong with dribbling and beating defenders but as for mocking and standing on top of the ball nope... I totally agree with him.... dribble past players freely - Aluwani Nndwambi

    Wadu is right, if there's a chance to score more goals then we should go for it... no progressive showboating that doesn't eliminate opponents to go forward is useless - Musa Mabuza

    When you finally understand the game you can see that it's just a matter of winning as a team, not showboating - Zibusiso Mdobhewa Moyo