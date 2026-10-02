Showboating debate rumbles on as retired Bafana Bafana star Surprise Moriri weighs in - 'We just have to guide our young players'

The debate around individual flair and showboating has intensified in South African football, with differing views on how much freedom players should have to express themselves.

The retired midfielder, Surprise Moriri, believes players should be encouraged to embrace their individual strengths rather than have their creativity restricted. For him, dribbling and flair are part of what makes football an art form, provided they are used effectively.

"Football is an art. When you are on the pitch, you have to show your art. And we show it differently. Some [players] defend better, and some, when they have the ball, they dribble better, and we are not the same on the pitch," said Moriri, as per Soccer Laduma.

"Those who can dribble, we must also make sure that we support them, empower them to do it better, but more effectively. I don't want to go to a situation where I say it's showboating."



