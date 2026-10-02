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Showboating debate rumbles on as retired Bafana Bafana star Surprise Moriri weighs in - 'We just have to guide our young players'
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'Football is an art'
The debate around individual flair and showboating has intensified in South African football, with differing views on how much freedom players should have to express themselves.
The retired midfielder, Surprise Moriri, believes players should be encouraged to embrace their individual strengths rather than have their creativity restricted. For him, dribbling and flair are part of what makes football an art form, provided they are used effectively.
"Football is an art. When you are on the pitch, you have to show your art. And we show it differently. Some [players] defend better, and some, when they have the ball, they dribble better, and we are not the same on the pitch," said Moriri, as per Soccer Laduma.
"Those who can dribble, we must also make sure that we support them, empower them to do it better, but more effectively. I don't want to go to a situation where I say it's showboating."
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Balancing flair with tactical efficiency
While Moriri is a strong believer in individual skill, he is not advocating for flair without purpose. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star believes the difference lies in whether a piece of skill helps the team move forward or simply puts on a show for the crowd.
He wants players to use their ability to create openings and make an impact rather than slow the team down.
The Sundowns legend expanded on his view, stressing that there should be a positive outcome after a player beats an opponent with skill.
"What do you do? How does it help the team? How effective are you in terms of making sure that you use the very same skill to eliminate and move one and two? But if you are going back, it becomes negative."
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The crucial role of coaching
Moriri believes the responsibility lies with coaches to refine these natural talents rather than suppress them. Instead of discouraging players from taking on opponents, technical staff should teach them when and where to use their skill effectively.
That approach is particularly important at youth level, where players are still developing their identity and confidence on the ball. Moriri feels that branding flair as 'showboating' can undermine a young player’s confidence and limit their freedom to express themselves.
"So, we just have to guide our young players. I don't want to call it showboating. We have to make sure that we encourage those who are able to. Encourage them to play football, but going forward, eliminating and becoming more effective."
By reframing the narrative, Moriri hopes to preserve the unique South African style of play while ensuring it meets the demands of professional, result-oriented football.
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Developing the next generation of stars
The debate over flair and showboating continues to divide opinion across Mzansi football, with questions remaining over how players should balance individual expression with the demands of the team.
Ultimately, the former Sundowns man believes players should be given the freedom to express themselves while being guided on how to make their skills effective.
His view is that flair should be developed and channelled rather than discouraged, particularly when it can add creativity and excitement to the game.
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