Should Orlando Pirates extend Makhehlene Makhaula's contract? Ex-Bucs midfielder shares his verdict - 'I think he lives a very clean life'
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Age is just a number
Edelbert Dinha has brushed aside concerns over Makhehlene Makhaula’s age, insisting it should not influence Orlando Pirates’ decision on his future.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the Buccaneers legend praised Makhaula’s professionalism and relentless engine, claiming his physical output still matches and even rivals players nearly a decade younger.
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'He has been the pillar of the midfield'
"I will love to see him at Pirates next season. OK, so in my opinion, I think he has done tremendously well," Dinha said.
I mean, if you look at the games that he has played, and you look at how the team plays around him, he has been the pillar of the midfield. I mean, he is more like a grafter."
"He grafts, he works very hard, and he does his job without any doubt," Dinha continued.
"You ask someone who hasn't seen Pirates play, who doesn't know Makhaula; you ask him, 'How old do you think that boy is?’ In terms of how he plays, you would think he is around 24 or 25. Because he gives, he leaves nothing on the field. He plays his heart out."
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Evaluating the contribution
Dinha believes the Soweto giant's focus should be on the defensive midfielder's performances rather than his age, noting the positive impact he has on the team when he plays.
"And I think, as I said, if you look at the games that he has played and you look at how Pirates have played, it's absolutely fantastic. You would literally enjoy it. So for me, I would not look at his age. I would look at his contribution. What he has done for Pirates, yes," he added.
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Off-field professionalism and leadership
Beyond his tactical discipline and physical endurance, Dinha pointed to Makhaula’s professionalism as a key reason why he should remain part of the squad.
"So when it comes now to whether they should renew his contract, I think it's up to the management. They've seen what he has done. They see what he is capable of, right?" Dinha explained.
"One, you have never read any negative things about him on social media. And I think he lives a very clean life. And so, you know, with these kinds of players, you also need them on the team. But at the end of the day, it's up to Pirates to decide whether they should renew his contract. But with him, hands up, I think he has done so well."
"He has shown everybody what he is capable of. Going through injuries, coming back, and still performing the same way. Doesn't change how he plays. He has been absolutely fantastic. I mean, playing-wise, watching him play, kudos to him," Dinha concluded.