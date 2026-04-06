Should Orlando Pirates extend Makhehlene Makhaula's contract? Ex-Bucs midfielder shares his verdict - 'I think he lives a very clean life'

"I will love to see him at Pirates next season. OK, so in my opinion, I think he has done tremendously well," Dinha said.

I mean, if you look at the games that he has played, and you look at how the team plays around him, he has been the pillar of the midfield. I mean, he is more like a grafter."

"He grafts, he works very hard, and he does his job without any doubt," Dinha continued.

"You ask someone who hasn't seen Pirates play, who doesn't know Makhaula; you ask him, 'How old do you think that boy is?’ In terms of how he plays, you would think he is around 24 or 25. Because he gives, he leaves nothing on the field. He plays his heart out."