Shandre Campbell, Siyabonga Mabena, Emile Witbooi & other SA youngsters who are future Bafana Bafana prospects after Under-20 Cosafa Cup triumph

Shandre Campbell is one of the players who look set to become Bafana Bafana regulars in future, and here, we look at more players like him.

In the realm of football, the most progressive nations lay down a robust foundation for their national teams, ensuring that junior squads serve as vital feeders for the senior side.

In the heart of Mzansi, the South African Football Association recently basked in the glory of a stunning triumph at the 2025 Cosafa Under-20 Championship, led by coach Raymond Mdaka.

This victory showcased a thrilling roster of young stars poised to one day don the iconic Bafana Bafana jersey.

Amajita didn't just clinch the title; they also swept the individual accolades. Goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe snagged the Golden Glove, Lee Ahshene dazzled with the Golden Boot, and Shandre Campbell was crowned Player of the Tournament.

Ahshene of Cape Town City forward, with his four impressive goals, emerged as one of South Africa's standout players, positioning himself for more playtime with The Citizens and potentially catching the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

GOAL dives into the promising prospects for Bafana as these emerging talents look set to rise through the ranks and ultimately join the senior squad.