'It's a shame' - Luis Enrique left frustrated despite PSG's dominant win over Liverpool in Champions League as he reveals 'surprise' at Arne Slot decision

Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia secured the advantage for the hosts, but the final scoreline masked a game in which Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target. Luis Enrique was vocal about his disappointment that the tie wasn't put to bed in Paris, suggesting that his players let the Premier League side off the hook.

“It’s a shame, clearly. We played very well, we deserved more goals, and I think it’s a shame because we did some very clear things in the second half. But it’s the Champions League, and you have to remember there’s still the second leg, but we’re happy,” he told Canal+. His sentiments were echoed by star man Kvaratskhelia, who noted that the team "should have scored more goals" before heading to the "incredible atmosphere" of Anfield.